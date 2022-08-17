Elk Mound football team preparing for 2022 season looking to improve on 2-7 overall record

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

ELK MOUND — With 59 players in grades 9-12 reporting for football practice last week, head coach Dave Lew hopes some of them will be able to step in and fill the big holes left by his players from a year ago.

The Mounders finished 1-6 in Cloverbelt Conference play and 2-7 overall and lost through graduation their leading rusher Avery Kaanta, leading receiver Carson Steinhorst, all-conference lineman Tate Anderson along with Devon Scheffler, Vincent Biegal, Terry Mercer, Brex Todd, Braedon Pederson and Ethan Johnson.

Eight seniors, 15 juniors, 18 sophomores and 18 freshmen make up the roster this season for Lew who begins his tenth year leading the Mounders, compiling a 46-44 record. Elk Mound is starting their third year in the Cloverbelt Conference and hopes to qualify for the WIAA playoffs like they did in 2020.

Junior quarterback Kaden Russo returns to lead the team along with senior Ryan Bartig. Russo was a second team all-conference pick as a specialist last year while Bartig was honorable mention as a defensive back. There are plenty of newcomers that will need to step up to the varsity level, according to Lew.

Having 59 athletes to work with who have great attitudes and enthusiasm for football should be a strength for the team, but a weakness will be having to play a younger group of men at some skilled positions.

Lew expects Eau Claire Regis, Mondovi and Stanley-Boyd to be the top competitors in conference play this year.

The Mounders open the season this Thursday, August 18 in Spooner.

“We are very excited for the challenges of the season and know we need to compete every week in the Cloverbelt Conference to have a chance to reach our goals,” Lew said.

Assisting Lew will be Kevin Garnett, Brandon Powell, Jon Chisholm, Abe Ferguson, Mike Maenner, Steve Lippert, Dan Hay, Dean Dutzle and Paul Burcaw. Mangers are Steven Hay, Derek Frinack, Kloey Powell, Kyler Powell, Keason Seyller, Easton Chisholm and DJ Lew.

2022 Roster

Seniors: Ryan Bartig, Isaac Hay, Aiden Bartholomew, Nathan Svee, Jerome Delikowski, Alex Woodford, Tate Anderson and Ethan Oas.

Juniors: Kaden Russo, Grandt Mueller, Carson Streifel, Gavin Sundeen, Carter Garnett, Braedon Thatcher, Brady Amble, Gabe Jenson, Grandt Mueller, Carter Vieth, Kaeden Burlingame, Tyler Gagner, Riley Krall and Jay Meyer.

Sophomores: Logan Jerome, Kamron Diermeier, Miles Vang, Gabe Fenton, Mason Books, Preston Smith, Sam Hemenway, Landon Kasakaitas, Cale Knutson, Andres Carrillo, Adrian Lombard, Brayden Borek, Brandon Lee, Parker Dutzle, Beau Borgwardt, Ian Gerrits, Joshua Braker, Sam Wenzel and Brooks Burcaw.

Freshmen: Logan Brost, Rownan Soul-Stewart, Sam Heath, Ben Jenson, Teegan Wright, Jon Olsen, Lucas Svee, Kaden Moyer, CJ Brunner, Dylan Rundle, Peyton Vieth, Caleb Pahl, Ford Hay, Corbin Burlingame, Jack Buchholtz, Taylor Kreutzer, Mason Mohr and Shawn Bartholomew.