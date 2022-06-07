Mounder boys finish 11th in state 4x800m relay

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

LA CROSSE — The Mounder boys’ 4x800m relay team, Elk Mound’s lone representative at this past weekend’s state track and field meet, finished out of the medals.

The team consisting of senior Cason Pederson and juniors Ian Hazen, Trae Schaefer and Aiden Schiferl finished in 11th place in the Saturday morning, June 4th race at the WIAA Division 2 State Track and Field Championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium Complex on the UW-La Crosse campus.

The squad, which also included sophomores Tyler Gagner and Bodie Folczyk as alternates, ran a 8:27.65 which was over a second slower than it ran at the sectional meet in Rice Lake the previous week.

Shorewood, who won the boys’ Division 2 state championship, won the 4x800m relay in a time of 8:11.85.