Toppers baseball beats Wolves for second win; shut out in regional loss to Shell Lake

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

The Glenwood City baseball team capped its conference and regular season by beating D-SC foe Elmwood-Plum City 9-1 at home last Monday, May 23 to earn just its second win of the season and provide a boost heading into the playoffs.

But any momentum the Hilltoppers had gained from their win over the Wolves appeared to have completely dissipated three days later when they opened the WIAA Division 4 regional tournament in Shell Lake. Glenwood City (#7) reverted to its error-prone ways and was whitewashed by the second-seeded Lakers, 12-0 in five innings, in the May 26 contest.

With that season-ending loss to Shell Lake, Glenwood City finished the 2022 campaign with a 2-13 record.

Elmwood-Plum City

Sophomore Steven Booth pitched six and a third strong innings at home last Monday, May 23 and the Glenwood City offense came through with 15 hits as the Hilltoppers pummeled Elmwood-Plum City 9-1 in the regular season finale.

Glenwood City scored a pair of runs in the first inning, another in the second and added three runs each in the fifth and sixth innings. Elmwood-Plum City’s only run was scored in the fifth.

Steven Booth allowed just five hits and one earned run in his six plus innings to pick up the pitching win. He struck out six and gave up just one walk. After Booth reached the maximum pitch count of 100, Blake Fayerweather came on in relief and recorded the game’s final two outs.

Eight Hilltoppers finished with hits in the game.

Max Janson went 3-for-3 at the plate with three runs scored. Steven Booth, Noah Brite, Peyton Theune, Aaron Brigham and Jayden Quinn each had two hits while Marcis DeSmith and Brendan Booth had one each. DeSmith also had a pair of RBIs.

“I was pleased with our young men’s performance,” said Glenwood City head coach Dean Fayerweather of the win.

“We did not commit an error in the game and played strong defense behind our pitchers,” he concluded.

Shell Lake – Regional

Unfortunately, Glenwood City committed far too many errors and had several passed balls as it lost 12-0 to host Shell Lake in the opening round of the WIAA Division 4 baseball regional last Thursday, May 26.

The Lakers, who led three zip after the first inning, put the game away with eight runs off Glenwood City starting pitcher Max Janson in the second frame. Shell Lake added another run in the fourth and went on to claim a 12-0 win in five innings.

The Lakers finished with 12 hits while the Hilltoppers managed just a pair, singles by Janson and Jayden Quinn.

“We simply did not show up for this game,” stated Coach Fayerweather.

“The errors, passed balls and wild pitches were just too much to overcome,” he added.

“We had just two hits and could not hit a curve ball to save ourselves,” Fayerweather concluded.