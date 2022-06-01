More records fall as GC competes in regional track and field meet

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

DURAND — Record-setting performances along with several personal bests highlighted Glenwood City’s track and field performances at the 2022 WIAA Division 3 regional meet held at Bauer-Built Stadium in Durand Monday, May 23.

For the second time in a week, Hilltopper sophomore Hailey Hannah rewrote the school pole vault record. After breaking the two-decades old mark with a jump of 9’ 4” at the conference meet, Hannah skied to 10 feet even in Durand last Monday night to not only surpass her own mark but finish in first place.

Not to be outdone, senior Brenna Schwartz ran a :26.98 in the 200 meter preliminaries to break the previous record of :27.1 set in 1995 by Kristy Delong. Schwartz ran a :27.71 in the finals to take home the 200 m sprint bronze.

Those efforts and others helped the Glenwood City girls’ finish fifth in the 11-team regional competition which was won by Eau Claire Regis with 89 points.

The Glenwood City boys’ team had a pair of individual winners as well as two top relay finishes to take third in the final standings with 90 points, just two points behind runner-up Eau Claire Regis. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser copped the boys’ team title with a score of 113.

The top four finishers in each event qualified for the sectional meet which was held Thursday, May 26 in Colfax while the top eight places earned team points.

Senior Bella Simmons enjoyed a personal best in the 300 m low hurdles running a :48.60 to win the event. Simmons also finished third in the 1,600 meter run with a time of 5:41.51.

The girls’ 4×400 meter relay team of Simmons, Hannah, Brenna Schwartz and Maddie Booth ran a 4:21.17 to claim the Glenwood City girls other gold medal.

Hailey Hannah also copped girls’ only silver of the meet taking second in the 100 meter high hurdles with a run of :17.71.

Bella Simmons also added a third-place finish with a run of 5:41.51 in the 1,600 meters.

Brenna Schwartz qualified for the sectional meet in a third individual event when she placed fourth in the triple jump.

Senior Austin Nelson and junior Brady Klatt struck regional gold for the boys’ team.

Nelson was the first to cross the finish line in the 400 meter dash thanks to a time of :51.06. He also qualified third in the 800 meters with a time of 2:03.91.

Klatt continued to dominate the discus event as he added a regional title to his conference crown with a fling of 139’ 8”. Klatt also finished third in the long jump with a best of 20’ 9.5”

The boys 4×400 and 4×800 meter relay squads took the top spots in their respective races. In the 4×800, Elek Anderson, Anthony Nelson, Wyatt Thompson and JJ Williams won in a time of 8:54.13 while Williams and Thompson along with Brady Klatt and Austin Nelson finished in 3:35.52 to win the 4x400m relay.

Junior JJ Williams finished second in the 800 meters after running the two-lap race in 1:59.96.

Also qualifying for the sectional meet with fourth-place finishes were juniors Nick Hierlmeier in the shot put and Blake Wakeling in the pole vault.

Glenwood City Boys’ Individual Results: 200m: 11. Jackson Halbeck, :26.06 (PR); 400m: 1. Austin Nelson, :51.06; 11. Evan Hojem, 1:07.15 (PR); 800m: 2. James Williams, 1:59.96; 3. Austin Nelson, 2:03.91, 6. Elek Anderson, 2:13.03 (PR); 1,600m: 7. Connor Berends, 5:20.08 (PR); 8. Ilan Anderson, 5:24.02 (PR); 3,200m: 9. Connor Berends, 11:53.13; 10. Ilan Anderson, 11:56.63 (PR); 110m Hurdles: 8. Justin Rogers, :21.62; 300m Hurdles: 9. Justin Rogers, :55.71; 4x100m

relay: 6. Glenwood City (Cody Hansen, Wyatt Thompson, Jackson Halbeck, Blake Wakeling), :47.18; 4x200m relay: 6. Glenwood City (Cody Hansen, Jackson Halbeck, Owen Bauman, Blake Wakeling), 1:42.10; 4x400m relay: 1. Glenwood City (Brady Klatt, Wyatt Thompson, Austin Nelson, James Williams), 3:35.52; 4x800m relay: 1. Glenwood City (Elek Anderson, Anthony Nelson, Wyatt Thompson, James Williams), 8:54.13; Shot Put: 4. Nick Hierlmeier, 39’ 5.25”; Discus: 1. Brady Klatt 139’ 8”; 6. Nick Hierlmeier 113’ 3”; High Jump: 6. Owen Bauman 5’ 2”; Pole Vault: 4. Blake Wakeling, 10’; 11. William Standaert, 7’ 6”; Long Jump: 3. Brady Klatt 20’ 9”; Triple Jump: 8. Ilan Anderson, 33’ 5”.

Glenwood City Girls’ Individual Results: 200m: 3. Brenna Schwartz 27.71; 400m: 7. Samantha Peterson, 1:09.58; 11. Kaylynn Kurtz, 1:19.01; 12. Stephanie Anderson, 1:31.94 (PR); 800m: 20. Stephanie Anderson, 3:51.45; 1,600m: 3. Bella Simmons, 5:41.51; 3,200m: 8. Elsja Meijer, 15:12.94; 100m Hurdles: 2. Hailey Hannah, :17.71; 7. Rileigh Schwartz, 20.35; 300m Hurdles: 1. Bella Simmons, :48.60 (PR); 10. Rileigh Schwartz 1:05.48 (PR); 4x100m relay: 3. Glenwood City (Kylie Ohman, Rileigh Schwartz, Aria Desmith, Maddie Booth), :56.14; 4x400m relay: 1. Glenwood City (Bella Simmons, Brenna Schwartz, Hailey Hannah, Maddie Booth), 4:21.17; 4x800m relay: 6. Glenwood City (Savanna Millermon,Samantha Peterson, Elsja Meijer, Kaylynn Kurtz), 12:17.32; Shot Put: 7. Aria Desmith 27’ 10.5”; 12. Brooklyn Caress, 22’ 10.25”; 20. Whittnie Wittmer 20’ 6.5”; Discus: 8. Mali Draxler 80’ 5” (PR); 13. Emily Tews, 61’ 9” (PR); 19. Kenzie Price, 38’ 11”; Pole Vault: 1. Hailey Hannah, 10’ (PR); Long Jump: 7. Maddie Booth, 14’ 6.75” (PR); 12. Savanna Millermon 12’ 1.75”; Triple Jump: 4. Brenna Schwartz 32’ 8.75”; 7. Rileigh Schwartz, 28’ 8.5”.