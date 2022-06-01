Glenwood City boys finish third in sectional track and field meet

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

COLFAX — It seems that with every meet, Glenwood City thinclads are setting new records and last Thursday’s WIAA Division 3 sectional track and field meet held at Colfax High School was no exception.

The boys’ 4×400 meter relay team featuring Brady Klatt, Wyatt Thompson, JJ Williams and Austin Nelson set a new Glenwood City school record of 3:27.16 to win the marquee relay. The foursomes’ time was over a second and a half faster than the previous mark of 3:28.9 which was set in 1984 by Scott Gruel, Roy Gruel, Darin Smith and Ed Lagerstrom.

Klatt, Williams and Austin Nelson also scored individual medals to help lead the Topper boys to a third-place finish with 65 points.

The Glenwood City girls also won the 4×400 meter relay and finished 12th out of 35 schools with 24 points.

Ladysmith took the girls’ championship after scoring 64 pints while Grantsburg topped the boys’ competition with 81.50 points.

Junior Brady Klatt was a double gold medalist for Glenwood City winning the discus with a toss of 140’ 11” and the long jump on a leap of 20’ 9.5”.

The boys’ 4x800m relay team of Elek Anderson, Anthony Nelson, Ilan Anderson and JJ Williams won the gold in a time of 8:35.87.

JJ Williams finished second in the 800 meter run. The junior broke his own school record by running the race in 1:56.34.

Senior Austin Nelson finished right behind Williams in the 800 meters taking third with a time of 2:01.57. Nelson also scored a silver in he 400 meters where he finished in :50.26.

The top four finishers in each event advanced to the state championships which will be held in La Crosse this Friday and Saturday, June 3 and 4. Meanwhile, the top eight places at the sectional meet earned team points.

Juniors Nick Hierlmeier finished sixth in the shot put and Blake Wakeling was 14th in the pole vault.

While the Glenwood City girls did not have any individual sectional champions, the 4×400 meter relay won their race and will join the boys at state this weekend. The team of Bella Simmons, Brenna Schwartz, Haylie Hannah and Maddie Booth had a winning time of 4:14.77 which was nearly four seconds faster than the second-place team from Grantsburg.

Hannah, Simmons and Schwartz each placed in individual events as well.

After breaking the school pole vault record in each of her previous two meets, sophomore Haylie Hannah cleared nine feet to take third place at the sectional meet. Hannah also placed ninth in the 100 m high hurdles.

Senior Bella Simmons qualified for state with a fourth-place showing in the 300m low hurdles with a time of :48.20. She was also eighth in the 1,600 meter run.

Fellow senior Brenna Schwartz was not able to move on to state in her two individual endeavors but did put points on the board for the Lady Toppers. Schwartz finished seventh in the triple jump (32’ 10.75”) and was eighth in the 200 meter dash although she did not compete in that final instead deciding to save her energy for the 4x400m relay.

The 4×100 meter relay team of Kylie Ohman, Rileigh Schwartz, Aria DeSmith and Maddie Booth finished in 12th place.

In all, Glenwood City will be sending 15 athletes to the 2022 WIAA State Track and Field Championships in La Crosse this Friday and Saturday.