Glenwood City boys advance to sectional golf tournament

CADOTT — The Glenwood City boys’ golf team extended its season by at least a week after finishing among the top four teams in last week’s regional golf tournament.

The Hilltoppers shot a 386 to finish third out of the eight teams that competed in the WIAA Division 3 Cadott Regional held at the Whispering Pines Golf Course Tuesday, May 24.

The top four teams along with the first four individuals from non-qualifying teams earned berths to the Division 3 sectional tournament which was hosted by Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Turtleback Golf Course in Rice Lake Tuesday, May 31.

Glenwood City’s top three shooters all finished 13th or higher.

Junior Gabe Knops led the Glenwood City’s regional effort with a score of 93 over 18 holes. That placed Knops in a tied for 11th place.

The Toppers’ only senior Owen Swenby along with junior Ian Radintz were among five golfers to shot 95 and finish in 13th place.

Freshmen Esdyn Swenby and Charlie Lamb completed the Glenwood City regional quintet. Swenby shot a 103 for 27th while Lamb was just a stroke back taking 28th place with a 104.

A pair of seniors took the top individual honors as Osseo-Fairchild’s Ian Vold and Cadott’s Jacob Ackley finished in a first-place tie with identical scores of 86 on the par-72 course. The duo also led their teams to the top two finishes with host Cadott taking home the winner’s plaque with a 364 while Osseo-Fairchild was the runner-up posting a 373.

Glenwood City and Eleva-Strum, who finished just a stroke behind the Hilltoppers, grabbed the final two sectional berths.

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser finished with a 399 to take fifth followed by Clear Lake with a 408, Fall Creek at 411 and Mondovi totaled a 421 to finish eighth.

The first two teams at the sectional along with the top three individuals from non-qualifying teams will advance to the state tournament which will be held next Monday and Tuesday, June 6 and 7 in Madison.