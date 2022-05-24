Hannah sets new pole vault mark; Topper girls finish second, boys third in D-SC Conference track meet

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

GLENWOOD CITY — For the fourth consecutive meet, another Glenwood City track and field record fell.

But this time it wasn’t JJ Williams that turned the feat.

Hilltopper Haylie Hannah could not have picked a better time to put her name in the record book. The sophomore took advantage of the warm temperatures and bright blue sky that prevailed at the Dunn-St. Croix Conference track and field meet that Glenwood City hosted last Tuesday, May 17 to set a new standard in the pole vault.

Hannah made good on her attempt at nine feet and four inches to win the Dunn-St. Croix championship in the event. This eclipsed the 20-year old previous best that had been set by Tammy (Hoffman) Oberle in 2002.

The Lady Hilltoppers also got wins from seniors Bella Simmons in he 300 meter hurdles and Brenna Schwartz in the triple jump to finish second in the eight-team conference meet with 121 points.

Junior Brady Klatt was a double winner as he led the boys’ team to a third-place finish on its home track with a tally of 108 points.

Mondovi captured both the boys’ (140) and girls’ (159) team titles.

Haylie Hannah’s eye-popping performance in the pole vault, however, weren’t the only points she contributed to the Glenwood City girls bottom line. Hannah scored a second in the 100 meter high hurdles with a time of :18.22 as she cut a tenth of a second off her preliminary time. She added a pair of bronze (third-place) finishes in the 300 meter low hurdles and the 100 meter dash.

In her final D-SC competition, Bella Simmons hurdled her way to the gold in the 300 meter lows in a time of:50.30. She added a pair of third-place finishes in the 400 and 1,600 meters.

Fellow senior Brenna Schwartz capped her conference swan song with four place finishes including a 33’ 6” leap for a win in the triple jump. She added seconds in the long jump and 200 meter dash and was fourth in the pole vault.

All four of the girls’ relays earned points as the 4×400 and 4×100 both placed fourth while the 4×200 and 4×800 squads each took sixth.

Juniors Aria DeSmith and Brooklyn Caress finished third and sixth, respectively, in the shot put while classmate Maddie Booth was sixth in the long jump and took seventh in the 200 meters.

For the Glenwood City boys, Brady Klatt had a banner day as well picking up a pair of gold medals in the discus, on a throw of 148’ 7” to win by over 22 feet, and long jump (21’ 2”). He also scored a point in the 200 meter dash by taking eighth.

JJ Williams, who owns the boys’ school record in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs, finished second in all three events last Tuesday. Durand senior Parker Schneider, who is the defending D3 state champion in both the 800 and 1,600 meters, took both events in Glenwood City as well as a 400 meter gold medal. In the 3,200 meters, Williams was beaten by fellow junior Ian Hazen of Elk Mound.

In his final races on the home track, senior Austin Nelson captured third in both the 400 and 800 meter runs and finished fifth in the 3,200 meters.

Juniors Nick Hierlmeier and Cody Hansen scored points for the Toppers in a pair of events. Hierlmeier finished fourth in the shot put and sixth in the discus while Hansen copped eighth-place showings in both the triple jump and 100 meter dash.

The boys’ 4×800 meter relay team of Anthony Nelson, Ilan and Elek Anderson and Connor Berends finished second. The 4×400 and 4x100m team came in fourth with the 4x200m taking sixth.

The Hilltoppers competed Monday, May 23 in the WIAA Division 3 Durand Regional. The top four place finishers in each event will advance to the sectional meet this Thursday in Colfax.

4x800m Relay: 1. Colfax, 10:28.78; 6. Glenwood City (Whittnie Wittmer, Samantha Peterson, Kaylynn Kurtz, Savanna Millermon), 12:06.83; 100m: 1. Kendall Hagness (Durand), :12.61; 3. Haylie Hannah, :13.47; 14. Emily Tews, :19.36; 100m High Hurdles: 1. Ava Gray (Mondovi), :17.64; 2. Haylie Hannah, :18.22; 9. Rileigh Schwartz, :20.41; 1,600m: 1. Molly Heidorn (Colfax), 5:23.24; 3. Bella Simmons, 5:34.99; 4x200m Relay: 1. Elmwood/Plum City, 1:52.32; 6. Glenwood City (Mali Draxler, Rileigh Schwartz, Elsja Meijer, Kenzie Price), 2:09.94; 400m: 1. Kendall Hagness (Durand), 1:00.53; 3. Bella Simmons, 1:04.02; 9. Samantha Peterson, 1:10.61; 4x100m Relay: 1. Mondovi, :53.12; 4. Glenwood City (Maddie Booth, Aria DeSmith, Kaylynn Kurtz, Kylie Ohman), 1:01.36; 300m Low Hurdles: 1. Bella Simmons, :50.30; 3. Haylie Hannah, :52.40; 13. Rileigh Schwartz, 1:05.90; 800m: 1. Courtney Stadtler (Mondovi), 2:27.31; 15. Samantha Peterson, 3:08.82; 16. Stephanie Anderson, 3:37.70; 200m: 1. Kendall Hagness (Durand), :26.42; 2. Brenna Schwartz, :27.29; 7. Maddie Booth, :29.81; 3,200m: 1. Molly Heidorn (Colfax), 12:06.31; 8. Elsja Meijer, 15:54.28; 4x400m Relay: 1. Elk Mound, 4:42.23; 4. Glenwood City (Whittnie Wittmer, Savanna Millermon, Kylie Ohman, Maddie Booth), 5:04.97; High Jump: 1. Haylie Rasmussen (Boyceville), 4’ 10”; 8. Samantha Peterson, 4’ 2”; Pole Vault: 1. Haylie Hannah, 9’ 4”; 4. Brenna Schwartz, 8’; Long Jump: 1. Isabella Forster (Elmwood/Plum City), 15’ 3.75”; 6. Maddie Booth, 14’ 1.25”; 8. Savanna Millermon, 12’ 8.25”; Triple Jump: 1. Brenna Schwartz, 33’ 6”; 7. Rileigh Schwartz, 28’ 8.75”; Discus: 1. Jeanette Hydukovich (Colfax), 118’ 9”; 6. Mali Draxler, 73’ 5”; Shot Put: 1. Jeanette Hydukovich (Colfax), 37’ 10”; 3. Aria DeSmith, 28’ 8”; 6. Brooklyn Caress, 27’ 6.5”.

Girls’ Team Results: 1. Mondovi 159, 2. Glenwood City 121, 3. Elk Mound 117, 4. Colfax 81, 5. Durand 69, 6. Elmwood/Plum City 57, 7. Boyceville 39, 8. Spring Valley 33.

Glenwood City Boys’ Results

(also includes each event winner)

4x800m Relay: 1. Elk Mound, 9:12.54; 2. Glenwood City (Anthony Nelson, Ilan Anderson, Connor Berends, Elek Anderson), 9:21.97; 100m: 1. Riley Justin (Spring Valley), :11.51; 8. Cody Hansen, :12.11; 12. Cody Klasse, :13.97; 110m High Hurdles:

1. Evan Gray (Mondovi), :15.57; 9. Justin Rogers, :20.88; 1,600m: 1. Parker Schneider (Durand), 4:26.92; 2. JJ Williams, 4:32.08; 7. Elek Anderson, 5:12.00; 4x200m Relay: 1. Spring Valley, 1:34.48; 6. Glenwood City (Owen Bauman, Blake Wakeling, Cody Hansen, Jackson Halback), 1:42.82; 400m: 1. Parker Schneider (Durand), :50.13; 3. Austin Nelson, :50.92; 7. Wyatt Thompson, :54.48; 15. Evan Hojem, 1:07.53; 4x100m Relay: 1. Elk Mound, :46.50; 4. Glenwood City (Cody Hansen, Balke Wakeling, Jackson Halback, Wyatt Thompson), :48.29; 300m Intermediate Hurdles: 1. Evan Gray (Mondovi), :43.33; 10. Anthony Nelson, :50.11; 12. Justin Rogers, :53.77; 800m: 1. Parker Schneider (Durand), 1:59.49; 2. JJ Williams, 1:59.66; 3. Austin Nelson, 2:09.43; 200m: 1. Peter Wheeldon (Boyceville), :23.53; 8. Brady Klatt, :24.31; 3,200m: 1. Ian Hazen (Elk Mound), 10:28.67; 2. JJ Williams, 11:02.57; 5. Austin Nelson, 11:06.55; 7. Connor Berends, 11:44.45; 4x400m Relay: 1. Elk Mound, 3:41.41; 4. Glenwood City (Elek Anderson, Anthony Nelson, Tyler Harrington, Evan Hojem), 4:02.39; High Jump: 1. Ethan Rupakus (Elmwood/Plum City, 6’ 6”; 6. Owen Bauman, 5’ 6”; Pole Vault: 1. Jarod Falkner (Mondovi), 11’ 9”; 4. Blake Wakeling, 9’ 6”; 9. William Standaert, 8’; Long

Jump: 1. Brady Klatt, 21’ 2”; 7. Wyatt Thompson, 18’ 3”; Triple Jump: 1. Dustin Mohler (Mondovi), 44’ 1”; 8. Cody Hansen, 35’; 9. Ilan Anderson, 34’ 3.5”; Discus: 1. Brady Klatt, 148’ 7”; 6. Nick Hierlmeier, 118’ 10”; Shot Put: 1. Andrew Fedie (Durand), 46’ 2.5”; 4. Nick Hierlmeier, 41’ 0.75”.

Boys’ Team Results: 1. Mondovi 140, 2. Elk Mound 121, 3. Glenwood City 108, 4. Spring Valley 91, 5. Durand 80, 6. Elmwood/Plum City 60, 7. Colfax 53, 8. Boyceville 36.