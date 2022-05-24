GC golfers finish as conference runners-up, four Hilltoppers earn all-conference honors

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

SPRING VALLEY — The Glenwood City boys’ golf team closed out the conference and regular season by placing second in the 2022 Dunn-St. Croix conference tournament held at Spring Valley Golf Course last Monday, May 16.

The Hilltoppers tallied a score of 384 as three of its varsity players finished the 18-hole tournament with scores in the 90s.

Junior Gabe Knops swung a hot club at the D-SC championship leading Glenwood City with a score of 90. Senior Owen Swenby and junior Ian Radintz carded 95s while freshmen Esdyn Swenby and Charlie Lamb rounded out the Toppers’ quintet with scores of 104 and 112, respectively.

By virtue of their performances in last Monday’s tournament and the other nine conference meets four Hilltoppers earned spots on the all-conference teams. Glenwood City’s lone senior, Owen Swenby, had five, top five finishes to garner a spot on the first team. Meanwhile, Gabe Knops, Ian Radintz and Esdyn Swenby were second-team honorees.

Durand, led by medalist Logan Weissinger’s 82 and an 83 by Simon Bauer, won the tournament with a 354, 30 strokes less than second-place Glenwood City.

Colfax/Elk Mound shot a 389 to finish in third. Mondovi was fourth with a 419 and host Spring Valley came in fifth with a 436.

That was also the final order in the race for the overall conference championship.

With its victory in the conference tournament, Durand won its ninth straight D-SC meet and second consecutive Dunn-St. Croix Conference Championship. The Panthers finished with 49 points in the final team standings. Points are awarded based on a team’s finish in each meet with a first-place finish earning five points, second-place four, third gets three points, a fourth place is awarded two and fifth receives a point.

Glenwood City tallied 39.5 points to finish as the runner-up for a second straight year, Colfax took third with 31.5 points followed by Mondovi with 16.5 and Spring Valley had 13.5.

The Hilltoppers opened WIAA tournament play yesterday, Tuesday, May 24, in a Division 3 regional meet held at Whispering Pines Golf Course near Cadott. The top four teams along with the top four individuals, who are not members of a qualifying team, will advance to the sectional meet set for either May 31 or June 1 at Turtleback Golf Course in Rice Lake.