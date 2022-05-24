GC baseball drops doubleheader to Spring Valley

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

SPRING VALLEY — The Hilltopper baseball team’s winless streak hit ten games as it lost three times last week.

Glenwood City continued to have trouble hitting the ball and scoring runs as it lost a doubleheader to host Spring Valley last Monday, May 16.

Spring Valley pitchers allowed just three hits over the course of the two games as Glenwood City was shut out 18-0 and 14-0.

A promising start to last Friday’s game in Boyceville saw the Hilltoppers hold an early 2-0 advantage over their rivals but the Bulldogs stormed back to take an 11-3 victory. See separate story for details.

Glenwood City, now 1-12 in conference and overall, closed out the conference and regular season hosting Elmwood-Plum City Monday, May 23. The Hilltoppers will be playing in Division 4 for the tournament series this year. Seeded #7, Glenwood City opens regional play in Shell Lake this Thursday against the #2 Lakers. The winner will move on to face either Siren (#3) or Clear Lake (#6) next Tuesday, May 31.

Spring Valley-Game 1

Although the first inning was scoreless, it didn’t take Spring Valley much time at all to pile up the hits and runs in the opening game of a doubleheader played last Monday, May 16 on the Cardinals’ home diamond.

Spring Valley collected 14 hits including home runs by Caleb Bartko and Charlie Baier and 17 RBIs in a 18-0 whitewashing of Glenwood City.

The Cardinals put five runs on the scoreboard in the second inning, added eight in the third and five more in the fourth to seal the 18-run win in five innings.

Connor Ducklow started and went the first four frames to earn the win after allowing just a pair of Glenwood City hits – singles by Max Janson and Steven Booth – while striking out nine and walking just one. Coy Stasiek threw a final inning of hitless and scoreless ball for Spring Valley.

Senior Brady McCarthy started on the mound for the Hilltopper and went three and a third innings giving up all 18 Cardinal runs on 14 hits including both long balls along with five walks to take the loss. Janson got the final out in the fourth.

Spring Valley-Game 2

The night cap of the doubleheader wasn’t any better for the local blue and white pinstrippers.

Spring Valley senior hurler Tyler Bowman allowed just one hit – a Max Janson lead-off single in the second inning – to lead the Cardinals to another shut out, this one by a 14-0 count in five innings.

Janson was the Toppers’ starting pitcher and took the loss as he gave up seven runs on half a dozen hits, walking two and striking out a pair in just two innings of work. Andrew Blaser threw the final two innings surrendering seven runs on nine hits.

Spring Valley scored three times in the first and second innings and then plated eight runs in the third.