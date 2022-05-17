Williams does it again! Claims third Glenwood City track record in three meets

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

For a third consecutive meet, Glenwood City distance runner JJ Williams has put his name in the Glenwood City track and field record book.

After record-setting performances in 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs in the previous two meets, the junior broke a third school mark in as many meets when he won the 800 meters at the 23-school Colfax Invitational held last Tuesday, May 10. Williams ran a 1:58.38 to finish first in the two-lap race which eclipsed the previous best time of 1:59.12 set by Nathan Hoffman in 2006.

That was one of three first-place finishes the Hilltopper boys claimed under warm and sunny skies at Colfax High School where they finished sixth overall with 49 points.

The Glenwood City girls also finished in the top ten taking home eighth after collecting 38 points.

Ladysmith scored 86 points to claim the top spot in the girls’ team title chase at Colfax while Grantsburg edged out Northwestern, 95 to 92, for the boys’ championship

Two days later, Glenwood City competed in neighboring Boyceville where heavy rains the previous evening caused Tiffany Creek, along with many other local waterways, to overflow and literally create a lake between the track and high school. But the track’s higher elevation coupled with clear skies and warm temperatures kept the competition dry.

Glenwoood City’s boys and girls both finished third in the nine-team Boyceville Invitational held Thursday, May 12. The boys tallied 88 points while the girls finished with 83 points.

Turtle Lake/Clayton scored 133 points to win the ladies’ title by one point over Prairie Farm while Phillips placed first in the boys’ competition with 121 points.

Glenwood City hosted the Dunn-St. Croix conference track and field tournament yesterday (May 17). The WIAA tournament series will get underway next Monday, May 23 when Glenwood City travels to Durand for the Division 3 regional meet. The top four place winners in each event will advance to the sectional meet slated for Thursday, May 26 at Colfax.

Colfax Invitational

While Williams’ record-breaking performance in the 800 meters was the highlight of the Toppers’ competition in Colfax last Tuesday, there were other bright spots on the team as well.

Junior Brady Klatt took first in the long jump with a leap of 20’ 5.75” and finished second in the discus throw with a best of 137’ 4”.

The girls’ and boys’ 4×400 meter relay teams both copped gold. The girls’ team of Bella Simmons, Haylie Hannah, Maddie Booth and Brenna Schwartz finished with a winning time of 4:18.66. Meanwhile, the boys won its relay race in 3:30.50 thanks to the efforts of its talented quartet of Wyatt Thompson, Klatt, Williams and Austin Nelson.

Senior Bella Simmons also scored a pair of individual silvers when she placed second in the 400 meter dash and the 300 m low hurdles.

Austin Nelson finished third in the 400 meters, and Brenna Schwartz was fourth in the triple jump and eighth in the 200 meters. Both are seniors.

Sixth place finishes went to freshman Elsja Meijer in the 3,200 m and junior Nick Hierlmeier in the shot put.

Garnering eighth-place finishes were sophomore Haylie Hannah in he 100 meter dash and the boys’ 4×200 and 4×100 m relay teams.

Boyceville Invitaional

Haylie Hannah had a banner day in Boyceville last Thursday. The Glenwood City sophomore won the 100 meter high hurdles, the 400 meter dash and the pole vault to score 30 of the Lady Toppers’ 83 points.

Senior Brenna Schwartz was also a three-time place winner at the Boyceville Invite. She took second in the 200 meter sprint and triple jump and had a fifth in the pole vault.

In the girls’ discus, a trio of juniors scored points for Glenwood City. Aria DeSmith took fourth, Mali Draxler was sixth and Brooklyn Caress copped eighth. DeSmith also finished third in the shot put while Caress was sixth.

Seventh-place showings went to junior Maddie Booth in the long jump and sophomore Rileigh Schwartz in the triple jump.

The girls 4×100 m relay team came in third and its 4×200 m squad was sixth.

On the boys’ side, junior Brady Klatt flung the discus 146’ 6” to take first and he finished sixth in the shot put.

Junior teammate Nick Hierlmeier placed second in the shot.

Wyatt Thompson finished in the points in a pair of events. The junior was second in the 800 m and fourth in the long jump.

Another junior, Blake Wakeling, also scored in a two events. He was the pole vault runner-up and finished seventh in the high jump.

Two more juniors, Elek Anderson and Owen Bauman, placed well. Bauman finished third in the high jump while Anderson was fourth in the 800 m.

Three boys’ relays also placed. The 4×100 m was second, the 4×800 m came in third and the 4×200 m was fourth.

Sevenths went to Anthony Nelson in the 300 meter intermediate hurdles, Cody Hansen in the 100 m and Ilan Anderson in the triple jump.