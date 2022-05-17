GC boys take second and third in final D-SC conference meets

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Glenwood City boys’ golf team scored second and third-place finishes in the final two, nine-hole Dunn-St. Croix golf meets last week.

The Hilltoppers, who have consistently shot under 200 in each of their conference meets this season, did so once again as they finished with identical team scores of 193 points on the courses at Rolling Greens Golf Course in Durand last Tuesday, May 10 and again Thursday, May 12 at the Whitetail Golf Course.

Glenwood City was in second place heading into this past Monday’s 18-hole Dunn-St. Croix Conference tournament in Spring Valley while Durand was in the top spot.

Glenwood City will be opening WIAA Division 3 tournament play at the Cadott Regional which will be held at Whispering Pines either next Tuesday or Wednesday, May 24 and 25.

Durand

Leading the Glenwood City varsity contingent, senior Owen Swenby shot a 42 to finish fourth in the final individual standings at the Rolling Hills Golf Course in Durand last Tuesday, May 10.

Freshman Charlie Lamb turned in a sub-50 score after he carded a 48 to finish second on the Toppers’ team.

Gabe Knops copped a 51 while Ian Radintz and Esdyn Swenby both tallied 52s to round out GC’s varsity quintet.

Glenwood City finished second, two strokes ahead of third-place Colfax, who shot a 195.

Durand, who had the top three individual scores including a 39 by medalist Simon Bauer, won its seventh straight conference meet with a 167 while Mondovi came in fourth with a score of 209 and Spring Valley finished fifth with a 236.

In the junior varsity competition, Glenwood City edged Colfax/Elk Mound 229 to 230 while Spring Valley finished third with a 259 and Mondovi was fourth after tallying 291.

Brett Peterson led the Toppers’ junior varsity squad with a 55. Wyatt Unser and Ben Wittmer each carded a 57, Cole Wakeling shot a 60 and Jared Hager tallied a 64.

Whitetail

In the ninth and final, nine-hole conference meet as the season, Glenwood City matched its previous team score as it finished with a 193 last Thursday, May 12 on the course and greens at Whitetail.

But host Colfax/Elk Mound overtook the Hilltoppers to place second with a score of 187 as C/EM sophomore Zane Brice shot a 43 and finished in a four-way tie for first with Durand’s Simon Bauer, Logan Weissinger and Shane Prissel.

Durand won the meet with a 175.

The third-place Toppers had a trio of golfers shoot below 50 at the meet.

Freshman Esdyn Swenby shot a 46 to lead the Glenwood City varsity while junior Ian Radintz hit for a 48 and senior Owen Swenby, elder sibling of Esdyn, signed out with a 49.

Rounding out the GC varsity scores were junior Gabe Knops with a 50 and freshman Charlie Lamb who shot a 52.

The Toppers’ junior varsity team easily won a three-school race for first as it scored 207 to best Colfax/Elk Mound (228) and Spring Valley (286).

Sophomore Ben Wittmer finished with Glenwood City’s low score on the day, a 44, to earn first-place honors in the JV meet. Wyatt Unser had 53, Brett Peterson a 54, Cole Wakeling shot for a 56 and Jared Hager took a 57 home.