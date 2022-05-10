Mounder softball scores pair of D-SC wins, takes two of three in non-conference action

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

In its busiest week thus far this season, the Elk Mound softball team played five games in six days and finished with a four and one mark including a pair of convincing conference victories.

Senior McKenna Diermeier earned victories in all four games that she started.

The Lady Mounders defeated Durand 8-1 at home on Monday, May 2 and then blanked the visiting Wolves from Elmwood/Plum City 10-0 Thursday, May 5 to remain in a first-place tie with Mondovi for the Dunn-St. Croix lead. Both squads, who split their season series, have identical 8-1 records in league play.

Elk Mound, who is 10-2 overall, capped the week by winning two out of three in non-conference play. The Mounders went on the road last Friday, May 6, and blanked Stanley-Boyd 10-0. They then earned a split at a triangular in Arcadia on Saturday, May 7, shutting out the host Raiders 9-0 before falling to unbeaten Blair-Taylor, who is ranked third in the most recent Division 5 state poll, 6-0.

The Mounders played a doubleheader in Boyceville Monday. They return home Thursday to host Glenwood City and host a non-conference game against Menomonie this Friday.

Elk Mound will then close out the regular and conference seasons early next week with back-to-back games against rival Colfax. The Mounders travel to Colfax next Monday, May 16 and then host the Vikings the following day, Tuesday, May 17.

Durand

The Panthers scored a run off McKenna Diermeier in the top of the first for an early 1-0 lead.

But, the Mounders’ offense answered with three runs in the bottom half of the inning and never looked back as their senior hurler kept Durand off the basepaths en route to an 8-1 home victory May 2.

In all, Elk Mound collected 11 hits and added a pair of runs in the bottom half of the second and third innings and its final score in the fourth.

Diermeier, who surrendered just that one run and three hits and finished with 14 strikeouts and a walk to earn the seven-inning win, helped her own cause by finishing 3-for-4 at the plate which included a pair of home runs and a triple. She also scored three runs and had a trio of RBIs.

Morgyn Hallum was the only other Mounder to pick up multiple hits in the game, going 2-for-3 with a run scored and three stolen bases. Lauren Garnett and Issie Hollister each had a double.

Elmwood/Plum City

Scoreless through the first two innings, Elk Mound finally broke through in the bottom of the third to score three runs against Elmwood/Plum City.

The Mounders tacked on five more scores in their following frame and single runs in the fifth and sixth to earn a 10-0, six-inning shut out over the Wolves at home last Thursday, May 5.

McKenna Diermeier and Hailey Meyer combined to no hit the Wolves. Diermeier started in the circle and went five innings without surrendering a hit or run and struck out ten with just a single walk. Meyer pitched the final frame and did not allow a hit, run or walk and finished with a K.

Kallee Rhude and Issie Hollister finished with four of Elk Mound’s eight hits as each collected a pair. Rhude had two doubles and scored a pair of runs while Hollister also had a double to go with four RBIs and a run scored. Diermeier’s lone hit was a triple and she stole three bases. Hannah Larson, Ellie Schiszik and Lauren Garnett each collecting a hit. Larson and Schiszik also scored a pair of runs and had a stolen base.

Stanley-Boyd

After establishing an early 3-0 advantage, visiting Elk Mound sealed the deal with six runs in the top of the fifth inning of the non-conference game played Friday, May 6 at Stanley-Boyd.

McKenna Diermeier started in the circle and went four innings giving up three hits but no runs and had eight strikeouts to pick up another win. Hailey Meyer relieved Diermeier in the bottom of the fifth and gave up a pair of hits but no runs and struck out two to end the game with the Mounders leading 10-0.

Kallee Rhude had two of the Mounders’ six hits including a double and finished with an RBI and a run scored. Issie Hollister doubled for her only hit, scored a run and had an RBI. Morgyn Hallum scored twice for Elk Mound and had three stolen bases. Ellie Schiszik added two stolen bases.

Arcadia Triangular

The Lady Mounders split their two games in Arcadia last Saturday, May 7, beating the host Raiders 9-0 before falling to state-ranked Blair-Taylor 6-0.

Against Arcadia, Elk Mound had the bats going collecting 11 hits including 2-for-4 performances by Hannah Larson, Morgyn Hallum, Issie Hollister and Chloe Dummer. Larson had a home run among her hits while Hollister added a double and had two RBIs. Hallum finished with three RBIs.

Meanwhile, Diermeier allowed the Raiders just four hits and no runs or walks and finished with a dozen Ks to earn the win.

Against Blair-Taylor, Elk Mound was never really able to generate much of an offense finishing with just four hits and no runs against Wildcat pitching. Chloe Dummer finished with two of those hits in three plate appearances. Diermeier and Rhude had the other hits.

Blair-Taylor scored a pair of runs in the fist and third innings and got single runs in the second and fifth.

Diermeier and Meyer split the pitching duties with each throwing three innings. Meyer took the loss giving up five runs on seven hits and striking out five. Diermeier came on in relief in the fourth and also registered five Ks and surrendered a run on two hits.

The Mounders were also undermined by three errors in the 6-0 loss that snapped its seven-game win streak.