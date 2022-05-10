Mounder baseball remains unbeaten with trio of wins

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Elk Mound baseball team remained unbeaten running its season mark to 9-0 with a trio of victories last week including a pair in Dunn-St. Croix action.

Elk Mound improved to 8-0 in conference with home wins over Durand and Elmwood/Plum City. The Mounders held off a late rally by the Panthers last Monday, May 2 to win 6-4 and then, three days later, blanked the Wolves of E/PC 14-0 in five innings. Those two victories kept the Mounders one game ahead of defending D4 state champion Boyceville (7-1, 9-1) with a pair of games against the Bulldogs slated for this week.

Elk Mound wrapped up the week with a trip to Stanley-Boyd on Friday, May 6 and shut out the Orioles 13-0 in five frames.

Elk Mound was in Boyceville this past Monday and will host the Bulldogs on Friday. In between, the Mounders will also welcome Glenwood City to Village Park this Thursday. Next Monday, May 16, Elk Mound will kick off a three-game road trip in Colfax followed by a non-conference game in Bloomer on Tuesday, May 17.

Durand

Elk Mound and starting pitcher Avery Kaanta were cruising in last Monday’s (May 2) conference contest against Durand at Village Park.

The Mounders had built a 6-0 advantage through four innings thanks to a four-run third inning and single scores in the second and fourth frames.

But in the top of the fifth, the Panther bats came to life scoring three runs off Kaanta and chasing him from the game.

Kaden Russo came on in relief in the sixth inning and allowed another run on three Durand hits but he was able to shut down the Panthers in their final at bat to preserve a 6-4 victory.

Kaanta did pick up the win giving up three runs on five hits with five strikeouts and a walk. Russo finished with a run on three hits and a trio of Ks in two innings of work.

Jerome Delikowski had an exceptional game at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs. Kaanta had a hit, scored a run and stole two bases while Russo added a hit as did Ethan Johnson and Carter Vieth.

Both teams finished with eight hits while Durand had three errors to one by Elk Mound.

Elmwood/Plum City

Score early and score often was the Mounders’ motto when they hosted the Wolves of Elmwood/Plum City Thursday, May 5.

Elk Mound’s offense plated six runs in the bottom of the first, two in the second and another half dozen in its half of the third while pitchers Kaden Russo and Kamron Diermeier combined for a one-hit shut out to propel the host Mounders to a five-inning, 14-0 win over the Wolves.

Russo helped out his own cause with a 2-for-2 performance batting including a double, a pair of runs scored and four RBIs. Avery Kaanta, Jerome Delikowski and Ryan Bartig each finished 2-for-3 at the plate. Kaanta had a double and scored twice, Delikowski came home three times and Bartig finished with three RBIs. In all, Elk Mound collected 11 hits off two of the three Wolves’ pitchers.

Russo started and went three inning to earn the mound victory surrendering just one hit while striking out eight and walking only one. Kamron Diermeier, who had a pair of stolen bases, did not allow a hit in the final two frames and registered five strikeouts and gave just one free pass.

Stanley-Boyd

Elk Mound had 11 hits and 11 RBIs when it traveled to Stanley-Boyd last Friday, May 7, for its first non-conference contest of the season.

That type of offensive production led to a Mounders 13-0 win over the Orioles in five innings.

Avery Kaanta and Joseph Javanovich combined for the two-hit shut out win over Stanley-Boyd. Kaanta started on the mound and went four innings giving up just a hit while striking out five. Javanovich relieved Kaanta in the fifth inning and allowed just one hit on ten pitches. Neither hurler allowed a walk.

Kaden Russo enjoyed another banner day at the plate, finishing 3-for-3 with double and four RBIs. Kaanta added two hits including a double and finished with a pair of runs batted in while Carter Vieth also tagged a pair of pitches for hits. Ethan Johnson, Ryan Bartig, Carson Steinhorst and Jerome Delikowski each contributed a hit. Johnson and Bartig each stole a pair of bases.