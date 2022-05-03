GC’s Nelson and Williams compete in Hale Distance run

A pair of Glenwood City male track athletes qualified to compete in the Hale Distance Night held last Friday, April 29 at the West Allis Athletic Complex.

Junior JJ Williams finished fifth in the 1,600 meter run setting a new school record of 4:27.50. Williams bested the previous mark of 4:30.18 which was set by Ron Johnson at the 1986 state track and field championships.

Senior Austin Nelson competed in the 800 meter run and finished with a time of 2:01.98 which was good for 17th place.