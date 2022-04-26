GC golfers finish first and second in opening conference meets

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

With Mother Nature acting the foil this season, area high school golf teams including Glenwood City were finally able to get in a few rounds this past week.

In its first official forays onto the fairway and greens in 2022, the Hilltoppers competed in a pair of Dunn-St. Croix Conference meets with good results.

Hosting the season and conference opener at Glen Hills Golf Course last Tuesday, April 19, Glenwood City came out on top of the five-team, nine-hole meet with a low team tally of 190 points just ahead of defending conference champion Durand. Two days later at Mondovi’s Valley Golf Course, the Hilltoppers’ varsity five placed second to Durand after scoring 194.

With the Toppers and Panthers trading spots in the first two conference meetings, the pair is tied atop the earlier leader board with nine points apiece. Team points are award after each conference meet with first place earning five points, second four and so forth. Point values are double at the 18-hole conference tournament. The school with the most points at season’s end is crown D-SC champion.

Glenwood City along with the other four conference schools were at Rolling Green GC in Durand for a D-SC meet with two more scheduled over the next week at Valley GC in Mondovi this Friday, April 29 and at Colfax’s Whitetail GC next Monday, May 2.

Glen Hills

Freshman Esdyn Swenby earned medalist honors (player with the lowest score) after shooting a 44 to lead the Hilltoppers to the win on its home course at Glen Hills last Tuesday.

Junior teammate Ian Radintz finished two strokes back after carding a 47. Fellow junior Gabe Knops tallied a 49 while Esdyn’s older brother Owen Swenby, the Toppers’ lone senior, shot a 50. Sophomore Ben Wittmer rounded out the varsity five with a 64.

Durand came in second with a 195, Colfax/Elk Mound scored a 203 to place third, Spring Valley was fourth with a 232 and Mondovi took fifth after netting a score of 245.

In the junior varsity competition, Glenwood City also finished first as it held a 12-stroke advantage over second place Colfax/Elk Mound, 242 to 254. The Spring Valley JV was third with a 308.

Charlie Lamb led the GC JV with a 49 followed by Brett Peterson with a 65, Cole Wakeling with a 66, Jared Hager had a 69 and Lewis Swanepoel signed out with a 75.

Mondovi

Esdyn Swenby nearly repeated as the medalist at the Valley Golf Course in Mondovi two days later.

The freshman once again led the Hilltoppers scoring a team best 46 at the nine-hole meet to finish just one stroke behind co-medalists Logan Weissinger and Simon Bauer of Durand.

Radintz shot a 48, Owen Swenby and Knops both scored a 50 and Charlie Lamb completed the varsity scoring with a 54.

That gave the Hilltoppers a team tally of 194 which was nine strokes more than the winning team from Durand (185) who had four players shot 48 or less on the day.

Colfax/Elk Mound finished with a 210 to place third, Spring Valley had a 234 to grab fourth and Mondovi was last with a 238.

No junior varsity scores were available as of Tuesday’s press time.