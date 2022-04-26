EM track competes in pair of meets

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

After inclement weather conditions sidelined them for nearly a month, the Elk Mound boys’ and girls’ track and field teams finally compete outdoors.

In fact, the squads were able to partake in a pair of meets competing at the Eleva-Strum Cardinal Invitational last Tuesday, April 19 where the Mounder boys placed fourth and girls took fifth in the 13-team tournament and two days later traveled south to Arcadia where both team finished ninth in the Raider Invitational which also featured 13 schools.

Elk Mound was at Baldwin-Woodville Tuesday, April 26.

Cardinal Invite

Junior Ian Hazen won the 3,200 m run and finished second in the 1,600 m run, Cason Pederson scored the win in the 800m run and was fifth in the 400 meters, freshman Parker Dutzle was the runner-up in the high jump, fellow freshman Brooks Burcaw was second and third in the 300 and 110 meter hurdle events, respectively, and junior Aiden Schiferl took third in both the 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs as they helped the Elk Mound boys finished fourth with 94 points in the Cardinal Invitational held Tuesday, April 19 at Eleva-Strum High School.

The Lady Mounders placed fifth with 64 points as junior Kate Mohr placed in a trio of events – second in the 100 m high hurdles, third in the high jump and fifth in the 300 m low hurdles; sophomore Lydia Levra copped third-place finishes in the 200 and 400 meter dashes, Grace Roder came back home with a pair of fourths in the discus and shot put as did junior Aleya Hadenfeldt in the 100 and 400 m sprints and sophomore Carly Mohr captured a fourth in the 300 m low hurdles.

Points were earned for the top eight place winners. Elk Mound competitors with time/distances:

Boys’ Results

4x200m: 6. Elk Mound – Alex Woodford, Braedon Thatcher, Graycen Banaszak, Parker Dutzle; 1:45.70; 4x400m: 5. Elk Mound – Jackson Gehweiler, Tobey Westcott, Dane Hanson, Keason Seyller; 4:27.86; 400m: 5. Cason Pederson, :57.79; 800m: 1. Cason Pederson, 2:15.81; 1,600m: 2. Ian Hazen, 5:01.03; 3. Aiden Schiferl, 5:08.59; 6. Trae Schaefer, 5:18.19; 3,200m: 1. Ian Hazen, 10:42.91; 3. Aiden Schiferl, 10:51.07; 110m High Hurdles: 3. Brooks Burcaw, :19.48; 9. Tobey Westcott, :20.92; 300m Intermediate Hurdles: 2. Brooks Burcaw, :47.63; 5. Tobey Westcott, :50.17; High Jump: 2. Parker Dutzle, 5’ 4”; 8 .Jackson Gehweiler, 4’ 10”; 10. Samuel Hemenway, 4’ 8”; Pole Vault: 5. Tobey Westcott, 8’ 6”; 9. Jackson Gehweiler, 5’; Discus: 5. Landon Kasakaitas, 93’ 4”; 10. Gavin Sundeen, 82’ 7”; 12. Jay Meyer, 81’5”.

Girls’Results

4x100m: 7. Elk Mound – Isabella Harmer, Anna Roder, Kate Mohr, Caroline Gabert; 1:03.54; 4x200m: 5. Elk Mound – Isabella Harmer, Anna Roder, Caroline Gabert, Carly Mohr; 2:04.38; 100m: 4. Aleya Hadenfeldt, :13.83; 17. Olivia Schreiber, :15.20; 200m: 3. Lydia Levra, :28.34; 7. Aleya Hadenfeldt, :29.17; 400m: 3. Lydia Levra, 1:05.42; 4. Aleya Hadenfeldt, 1:09.05; 100m High Hurdles: 2. Kate Mohr, :18.54; 10. Carly Mohr, :20.85; 300m Low Hurdles: 4. Carly Mohr, :56.53; 5. Kate Mohr, :58.42; High Jump: 3. Kate Mohr, 4’ 8”; 13. Carly Mohr, 4’; Discus: 4. Grace Roder, 84’ 4”; 16. Ella Audorff, 61’ 9”; Shot Put: 4. Grace Roder; 16. Ella Audorff.

Team Scores

Boys:

Fall Creek 174, Augusta 122, Eau Claire Regis 112, Elk Mound 94, Eleva-Strum 54, Independence-Gilmanton 31, Altoona 27, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 23, Gilman 19, Osseo-Fairchild 9, Alma Center Lincoln 9, Chippewa Valley Lightning Bolt 6, Granton 1.

Girls: Fall Creek 159, Eau Claire Regis 75, Eleva-Strum 71, Gilman 68, Elk Mound 64, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 54, Independence-Gilmanton 47, Augusta 35, Osseo-Fairchild 32, Alma Center Lincoln 30, Granton 23, Altoona 17, Chippewa Valley Lightning Bolt 6.

Raider Invitational

The Mounder boys and girls both placed fourth at the Raider Invitational held at Arcadia High School Thursday, April 21.

The Elk Mound girls scored 36 points while the boys earned 31 points.

Aleya Hadenfeldt earned the Mounders only gold medal of the meet with a first in the 100 meters. Caroline Gabert placed third in the 200 m while Kate Mohr and Grace Roder each placed fifth in the high jump and discus, respectively, for the Elk Mound girls.

The ladies 4×100 meter relay team also took second.

Senior Korbin Verdon led the Mounder boys by placing and scoring point in three events. Verdon was fourth int he 200 m, fifth in the high jump and eighth in the 100 m.

Two other Mounder men placed and pointed in a pair of competitions, freshmen Grant Mueller and Brooks Burcaw. Mueller was fifth in the 110 m high hurdles and eighth in the long jump while Burcaw finished 6th in the 300 m intermediate hurdles and seventh in the 110 m high hurdles.

Points were earned for the top eight place winners. Elk Mound competitors with time/distances:

Girls’ Results

4x100m: 2. Elk Mound – Anna Roder, Olivia Schreiber, Aleya Hadenfeldt, Lydia Levra; :54.33; 4x200m: 7. Elk Mound – Anna Roder, Olivia Schreiber, Aleya Hadenfeldt, Lydia Levra; 1:59.18; 4x800m: 9. Elk Mound – Kyra Hadenfeldt, Marley King, Madisyn Mohr, Kaydyn Nielson; 12:34.07; 100m: 1. Aleya Hadenfeldt, :13.51; 11. Anna Roder, :14.24; 200m: 3. Caroline Gabert, :27.80; 400m: 13. Caroline Gabert, 1:13.53; 800m: 11. Madisyn Mohr, 2:59.71; 1,600m: 13. Kyra Hadenfeldt, 6:50.86; 3,200m: 8. Marley King, 14:11.70; 100m High Hurdles: 9. Kate Mohr, :19.61; 12. Carly Mohr, :21.41; 300m

Low Hurdles: 13. Carly Mohr, :58.11; 14. Kate Mohr, :58.89; Long Jump: 8. Lydia Levra, 14’ 2”; Triple Jump: 14. Olivia Schreiber, 27’ 10.5”; High Jump: 5. Kate Mohr, 4’ 8”; 14. Carly Mohr, 4’ 4”; Discus: 5. Grace Roder, 82’ 3”; 17. Ella Audorff, 58’; Shot Put: 12. Grace Roder, 25’ 7”; 17. Ella Audorff, 23’ 7”.

Boys’ Results

4x100m: 4. Elk Mound – Korbin Verdon, AJ Miller, Cooper Reese, Carson Streifel; :47.63; 4x200m: 8. Elk Mound – Lucas Hanson Tyler Gagner, Cooper Reese, Carson Streifel; 1:43.07; 4x800m: 10. Elk Mound – Shawn Pinder, Evan Lauer, Jesse Moyer, Dane Hanson; 10:48.79; 100m: 8. Korbin Verdon, :11.84; 200m: 4. Korbin Verdon, :24.28; 20. Carson Streifel, :26.83; 400m: 11. Tyler Gagner, :57.30; 15. Lucas Hanson, :58.99; 800m: 22. Evan Lauer, 2:43.79; 23. Shawn Pinder, 2:57.76; 3,200m: 14. Jesse Moyer, 12:29.12; 110m High Hurdles: 5. Grant Mueller, :18.54; 7. Brooks Burcaw, :19.45; 300m Intermediate Hurdles: 6. Brooks Burcaw, :46.88; 12. Grant Mueller, :48.95; High Jump: 5. Korbin Verdon, 5’ 6”; 13. Will King, 4’ 10”; Long Jump: 8. Grant Mueller, 18’; 20. Will King, 16’ 3”; Triple Jump: 8. Grant Mueller, 38’ 3.5”; Pole Vault: 5. Tobey Westcott, 8’ 6”; Shot Put: Jay Meyer, 32’ 5”; Landon Kasakaitas, 31’ 10”; Discus: 9. Gavin Sundeen, 98’ 8”; 14. Landon Kasakaitas, 92’.

Team Scores

Boys:

La Crosse Cetnral 139, West Salem 86, Fall Creek 81, Arcadia 72, Onalaska 69, GET 63, Aquinas 59, Mondovi 51, Elk Mound 31, Bloomer 28, Altoona 20, GET B 3.

Girls: Bloomer 105, Fall Creek 100, West Salem 90.5, Mondovi 81, GET 71, Onalaska 61.5, La Crosse Central 54, Arcadia 43, Elk Mound 36, Altoona 26, Aquinas 19, GET B 12, Arcadia B 3.