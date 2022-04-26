Elk Mound blanks Toppers, nip Buffaloes to remain perfect on softball diamond

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Despite Mother Nature, the Elk Mound softball team was able to play a pair of Dunn-St. Croix conference contests last week and came away with victories in both.

The Lady Mounders blanked Glenwood City 14-0 at home on Tuesday, April 19 and then traveled to Mondovi on Thursday, April 21 where it pulled out a one-run, 3-2 victory, over the host Buffaloes. A third game slated for Friday against Colfax was postponed due to the weather.

With those two wins, Elk Mound improved to 3-0, all conference contests.

This week’s slate is a full one for the Lady Mounders who may play as many as six games, weather permitting. On just a three-day turn around, they hosted Mondovi on Monday then went to Durand on Tuesday. Thursday has the Mounders playing in Spring Valley with the potential for a doubleheader and then this Saturday morning Elk Mound will host a triangular with Prescott and Phillips participating. Next Monday,

May 2, Durand travels to Elk Mound to face the Mounders once again.

Glenwood City

Elk Mound hurlers Hailey Meyer and McKenna Diermeier combined for a no hitter and allowed just three Hilltoppers runners to reach base as the Lady Mounders shut out visiting Glenwood City 14-0 in five innings last Tuesday, April 19.

Hailey Meyer, just a freshman, threw three innings of hitless and scoreless ball, striking out four and allowing just a pair of Toppers to reach on walks as she picked up the mound win. Senior McKenna Diermeier threw the final two frames, not allowing a hit or run and finished with four Ks and issued just one free pass.

Elk Mound collected nine hits off Glenwood City starting pitcher Maddy Klatt who took the loss after giving up all 14 Mounder runs (only five of which were earned) in four innings of work, walking six while striking out four. The Toppers also committed seven errors.

Three Mounders picked up a pair of hits in the contest. Junior Lauren Garnett, sophomore Chloe Dummer and freshman Ellie Schiszik had their bats going Garnett and Dummer both finished 2-for-3 at the plate, each with a double. Dummer also scored a pair of runs and had two RBIs. Schiszik went 2-for-4 batting with a pair of RBIs and two stolen bases. Diermeier, Morgyn Hallum and Kallee Rhude had Elk Mound’s other three hits. Diermeier stolen a pair of bases, drew two walks and scored four runs. Hallum also stole two bags and Rhude finished with two RBIs.

The Mounders scored a run in the first when Diermeier walked and eventually scored, added four more in the second including a pair off of Dummer’s double and another in the third when Diermeier was hit by a pitch and then scored on a GC error to give Elk Mound 6-0 lead.

But, the Mounders blew the game wide open when they plated eight runs in the bottom of the fourth on just a pair of singles by Diermeier and Dummer but were aided with five Hilltopper errors to make it a 14-0 contest.

That turned out to be the final score as Diermeier struck out a pair in the top of the fifth and got another Topper to ground out to her to end the game.

Mondovi

A complete-game performance by senior ace McKenna Diermeier coupled with single runs in the first, third and fourth innings were enough to help Elk Mound nip Mondovi, 3-2, in a Thursday, April 21 contest played on the Lady Buffaloes home softball diamond.

Diermeier scattered five Mondovi hits over seven innings in the throwing circle and struck out 14 Buffalo batters while walking just two to earn the victory. Diermeier also scored the game-winning run when she drew a walk in the fourth inning after Mondovi had scored a pair of runs in the bottom half of the third to knot the game at two all.

Abby Johnson had a pair of hits for the Buffaloes including a double to lead Mondovi’s offense. Johnson also worked all seven innings in the pitching circle allowing just four singles and four walks while getting nine strike outs but suffered the loss.

Those four Mounder singles went to Hailey Meyer, Ellie Schiszik, Diermeier, and Issie Hollister.

Elk Mound’s defense played error-free ball while Mondovi had one fielding miscue.