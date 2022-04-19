Panthers take bite out of Toppers in softball opener

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

GLENWOOD CITY — After enduring several postponements and cancellations, it was not the start to the season the two-time defending conference softball champions were hoping for.

A 12-run second inning by Durand spoiled Glenwood City’s home and season opener as the visiting Panthers went on to defeat the Hilltoppers 21-8 in a 6-inning contest played Monday, April 11.

Glenwood City’s pitchers surrendered 16 hits to go with those 21 Durand runs while the defense committed five fielding errors in the loss.

“A rough start to the season,” said Glenwood City head coach Matthew Schutz. “Well, a really bad inning.”

“We have new pitchers that will hopefully get stronger as the season goes on. We saw the field for the first time (game and practice), while Durand was playing their third game. It definitely showed that we were often a step behind trying to field,” he added.

Sophomore Maddie Klatt had a bit of rough start in her mound debut for the Hilltoppers. She faced 21 batters over two innings giving up ten hits and 13 runs (five of which were earned) and walked one to suffer the loss. Freshman Jenna McCarthy came on in relief in the third and pitched the final four innings surrendering eight runs (five earned) on six hits with five walks and a strike out.

Both teams scored a run in the first. After Durand had a hit and scored on an error in the top half, Glenwood City returned the favor when sophomore Sydney Grant led off with a single and came in to score on a Panther error.

But in the top half of the second, Durand blew open the game with a dozen runs. Seven hits off Klatt including a double combined with three errors allowed the Panthers to take command of the contest.

From then on, Glenwood City was playing catch up.

In their half of the third inning, the Hilltoppers came up with three runs. Leading off, freshman Kiley Leduc reached on an error. Junior Alex Peterson was up next and ripped a double to put runners at second and third. Sophomore Michaela Blaser then brought Leduc and Peterson home with a base hit. Blaser later scored on a passed ball that made it 13-4.

But in the top of the fifth frame, Durand took back those runs scoring three times to make it 16-4.

Glenwood City avoided the ten-run rule as it scored another three times in the bottom of the fifth highlighted by junior Aubree Logghe’s two-run double to left center field. Logghe eventually scored as well to make it 16-7.

The Panthers, however, scored five more times in the sixth and when the Hilltoppers could manage just a single run in their half of the frame, the contest ended with Durand taking home a 21-8 victory.

“As for our offense, we did a pretty good job ourselves putting the ball into play,” stated Schutz. “The girls were not afraid to attack the ball.”

Blaser and Logghe both collected a pair of hits to lead the Toppers’ offense which finished with nine hits. Blaser went 2-for-4 with three RBIs while Logghe, who had that two-RBI double in the fifth inning, finished 2-for-2. Also picking up hits for Glenwood City were Sydney Grant, Morgan Johnson, Alex Peterson (double), Madison Caress and Jenna McCarthy.

Durand had seven players with multiple hits. Topping that list was Rylan Prissel who finished 3-for-5 at the plate and scored four runs. Madisyn Kilboten, Olivia Breidung, Joslin Carothers, Katie Bignell, Taylor Abramson and Janessa Harschlip all had two hits for the Panthers.

Regan Prissel threw all six inning for Durand to claim the win. She allowed eight runs on nine hits, struck out a pair and did not allow a walk.

Glenwood City was slated to host Elk Mound yesterday (April 19) and Spring Valley this Friday. The Toppers will then go to Boyceville next Monday, April 25, weather permitting, to take on the rival Bulldogs.