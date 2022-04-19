Durand’s big innings doom GC baseballers in opener

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

DURAND — The Glenwood City baseball team got off to a good start in what turned out to be its season and conference opener in Durand last Monday, April 11.

The Hilltoppers got a pair of hits in the top of the first inning which resulted in a 1-0 lead over the host Panthers.

But five errors and six walks coupled with the young squad’s relative inexperience led to some big innings for Durand which resulted in a 12-1, five-inning loss for Glenwood City.

“There were positives that came out of this game for our team,” stated the Toppers’ second-year head coach Dean Fayerweather. “What took its toll was that we had too many errors and those errors came with runners on base which added salt to the wound.”

“Participating in this game at Durand was the second time our team was able to get outside. The weather conditions and our baseball field conditions have not been favorable,” added Fayerweather.

Glenwood City scored its lone run in its first at bat.

Senior Brady McCarthy led off the game with a single. He would come in to score two batters later when Max Janson, who started on the mound for the Hilltoppers, smacked an RBI single. But consecutive strike outs ended the Glenwood City threat with Janson on third base.

Unfortunately, the Hilltoppers never came close to scoring again in the contest.

Durand, however, didn’t seem to have any issues pushing runs across home plate especially in spurts.

The Panthers, who finished with 12 hits, four of which went for extra bases including a home run and three doubles, collected five of those hits off Janson including a double in the bottom half of the first inning, and were aided by a pair of Topper errors and two walks as they plated five runs.

Another Toppers’ error in the second coupled with a pair of Panther hits including another double led to a score and a 6-1 Durand advantage.

Janson was able to sit the Panthers down in order in the third.

Sophomore Steven Booth relieved Janson in the fourth. Booth gave up a base hit to the first batter he faced but got the next two Panthers to fly out to third and ground out to short. But with two away, Gunnar Hurlburt launched a two-run homer to increase the Durand lead to 8-1.

Aided by two more Glenwood City errors, Durand would score four more runs off Booth on three hits including consecutive doubles to hold a 12-1 advantage after four innings of play.

When the Toppers failed to score in the top of the fifth, the game ended with the ten-run rule taking effect.

Janson took the mound loss giving up six runs on seven hits while walking four and striking out a pair. Booth threw one inning and also gave up six runs on five hits and walked two.

Ethan Johnson threw all five innings for the Panthers to pick up the win as he surrendered just one run on three hits while walking none and whiffing seven.

Brady McCarthy had two of Glenwood City’s three hits. Andrew Blaser accounted for the other.

“Max Jansen started on the mound and threw well and Brady McCarthy showed how aggressive he can be as a base runner,” concluded Fayerweather.

Glenwood City was to travel to Elk Mound yesterday and is then scheduled to host Colfax and Spring Valley this Thursday and Friday, respectively, depending on the condition of its field. The Toppers will then make the short drive east to Boyceville next Monday, April 25 to take on the rival Bulldogs, who are defending Division 4 state champions.