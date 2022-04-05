Select Topper thinclads compete in Stout Elite meet

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

MENOMONIE — Based on their finish in the previous week’s Northern Badger Classic, ten Topper track and field athletes – six boys and four girls –were selected to compete in the Stout Elite meet held last Friday, April 1 in the Johnson Fieldhouse on the UW-Stout campus.

Seven of the ten set personal bests in the individual competitions they took part in.

For the Glenwood City boys, junior JJ Williams came fifth in the 1,600 meter run after running a time of 4:36.0 while teammate and senior Austin Nelson copped ninth with a time of 4:45.37. Both times were personal bests for the pair.

Junior long jumper Brady Klatt finished fourth in the event with a personal best effort of 19’ 7.5”.

Meanwhile, fellow juniors Nick Hierlmeier and Elek Anderson also registered personal records in the shot put and 800 meter run, respectively. Heirlmeier threw the shot 40’ 2” to finish in 18th place and Anderson ran a 2:25.38 to place 24th.

The boys’ 4×400 m relay team of Klatt, Nelson, Anderson and Wyatt Thompson cruised to a fifth-place finish after running a 3:48.34.

Senior Brenna Schwartz was the top finisher for the Glenwood City girls placing fifth in the triple jump with a personal best effort of 30’ 4”.

Fellow senior Bella Simmons also set a personal record in her event, the 1,600 meter run, taking seventh in 5:52.02.

Simmons and Schwartz were joined by sophomore Hailey Hannah and senior Samantha Peterson in the 4×400 m relay. The quartet finished in a time of 4:32.48 good for sixth place.