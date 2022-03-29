Waylon Fry wins WWF state wrestling crown, GC’s Brahmer and Arvey finish as runners-up

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

MADISON — Glenwood City had 11 athletes competing in this past weekends’ state youth wrestling tournament with four returning home with trophies.

Waylon Fry captured a state title winning the boys’ born in 2011-12, 84-pound weight class at the 2022 Wisconsin Wrestling Federation’s (WWF) Kids Folkstyle State Championships held Friday and Saturday, March 25 and 26 at the Alliant Energy Center Coliseum in Madison.

Teammates Riley Brahmer and Preston Avery both finished as the state runner-up in their respective weight classes while Landon Obermueller placed sixth.

Waylon Fry went 5-0 in the tournament that included a pair of pins (25 and 30 seconds) and a 16-2 major decision. Fry defeated Beay DeLong of Crass-Trained Wrestling 4-2 in the championship match.

Riley Brahmer and Preston Arvery both finished their tournaments with 4-1 records to bring home the silver.

Riley Brahmer, competing in the boys’ born in 2013-14, 75-pound weight class, registered a pair of pin falls and a 11-4 win over Darlington’s Kynrk Johnson in the semifinals. Brahmer’s lone setback came in the championship when he was pinned by Brody Brandt of the Two River Raiders.

Competing in the boys’ born in 2009-10, 85-pound division, Preston Avery won a pair of overtime matches to reach the semifinals where he shutout Owen Reynolds of Wisconsin Rapids 7-0. Avery, however, was blanked 4-0 in the title match by Nathan Henderson of LAW.

Landon Obermueller finished his 2022 state tournament with a 4-3 record and sixth-place finish in the boys’ born in 2007-08, 95-pound weight class. His wins included a first-period pin and a major decision.

Ålso competing for Glenwood City Wrestling at the state youth tournament were: Logan Blaser who went 2-2 in the boys’ born in 2013-14, 51-pound weight class; Monti Fry finished 3-2 in the boys’ born in 2011-12, 63-pound weight class; Tristan Knops was 2-2 in the boys’ born in 2011-12, 72-pound weight class; Elliot Randitz finished 3-2 in the boys’ born in 2009-10, 70-pound weight class; William Obermueller turned in a 2-2 mark while wrestling in the boys’ born in 2009-10, 94-pound weight class; Brock Wood also finished 2-2 in the boys’ born in 2007-08, 105-pound weight class; and Tinely Miller was 0-2 in the girls’ born in 2013-14, 65-pound weight class.