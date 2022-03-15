20 Mounders compete at 2022 state powerlifting meet

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

After competing at various meets this winter, 20 members of the Elk Mound powerlifting team became eligible to showcase their talents at the Wisconsin High School Powerlifting Association state meet in Appleton March 5-6.

According to co-head coach Taylor Deling, over half of the Mounder lifters had never been to state before but almost every lifter set at least one personal record. Eight finished within the top ten of their weight class (WC) across the entire state.

The Mounder girls’ team, which consisted of nine lifters, earned a fourth place finish out of 81 teams at the state level.

16 of the lifters will be competing at the National meet in Lombard, IL with the addition of seven more Mounders who did not compete at state.

Following are the lifters who placed in their respective weight class:

•Dushaun LeGrand–10th place, 114-pound WC

•Ariana Pinder–ninth place, 105-pound WC

•Chelsea Yang–ninth place, 242-pound WC

•Morgyn Hallum–fifth place, 123-pound WC

•Abi Murphy–fourth place, 242-pound WC

•Devin Balts–fourth place, 123-pound WC

•Teagan Pahl–second place, 242-pound WC (Pahl set four American records in her weight class)

Also competing were Braedon Pederson, Cason Pederson, Gabe Fenton, Josh Braker, Alex Woodford, Mason Books, Keagen Lemnler, Jay Meyer, Kyah Fischer, Dayne Laney, Lee Da Yang, Mercedes Hay and Kara Edington.