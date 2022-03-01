Tigers tame Toppers in girls’ regional opener

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

GLENWOOD CITY — An early deficit led to an early exit from tournament play for the Glenwood City girls’ basketball team here last Wednesday evening.

The Hilltoppers, ranked eighth in the WIAA Division 4 tournament, fell behind 14 to 2 to nine seed Webster in a February 23 regional quarterfinal played in Glenwood City. The contest had been delayed a day due to last Tuesday’s snow storm.

Glenwood City pulled to within two points, 15-17, late in the first half but fell behind by double digits once again in the second half and never fully recovered. Despite a career-high 18 points from freshman Kaylynn Kurtz the Toppers’ 2021-22 season ended with a 42-35 opening-round playoff loss to the Webster Tigers (4-22) of the Lakeland West.

The Tigers bounded to that early 12-point advantage when their sophomore guard Lauren Hetfeld scored 12 of her game-high 22 points in the first half. The lone Topper points came on a Aria DeSmith jumper in the first two minutes of action.

Glenwood City’s offense finally began to come around with about six minutes to play. Sophomore Libby Wagner, who would foul out of the game late in the second half, hit a three-point shot and made the front end of a one-and-one bonus to ignite the Toppers’ slumbering offense. Freshman Izzy Davis then scored a basket and Michaela Blaser hit a free throw before Kurtz made four straight baskets and added a free throw to send the Topper to the locker room down just four – 18 to 22.

But Webster opened the second half on a ten to nothing run to build a 14-point lead, its largest of the contest.

Kurtz finally hit a free throw at 12:39 to give Glenwood City its first point of the second half.

Over the next several minutes, the Hilltoppers cut the Tigers lead to single digits on numerous occassions only to see the visitors build it back to ten or more points.

Kurtz continued to carry the Lady Toppers in the final half of play scoring on three slashing drives to the basket and hitting three of her seven foul shots.

DeSmith added a trey and freshman Kylie Ohman came off the bench to score four points on a two-point hoop and a pair of free throws but it wasn’t enough as Webster moved on to the regional semifinal against top-ranked Phillips with the 42-35 victory.

Besides Kurtz’ 18 points, DeSmith and Wagner each finished with five points and Ohman with four.

With the loss, the Lady Hilltoppers ended their 2021-22 hardwood campaign at 1-23.