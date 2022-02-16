UW-La Crosse announces fall 2021 Dean’s List

La Crosse, Wis. – The following area students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year, ending December 2021.

To be eligible, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.

Emerald: Tanner Davis, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Physical, Adapted, and School Health Education.

Glenwood City: Jatelyn Johnson, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major

Wheeler: Erika Brantner, Accountancy Major.Zander Franks, Computer Science Major