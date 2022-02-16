Hamilton graduates from Western Technical College By Editor | February 16, 2022 | 0 Doug Hamilton, of Menomonie, graduated from Western Technical College from the Criminal Justice-Law Enforcement 720 Academy program. Hamilton is one of 205 graduates to receive an associate’s degree or technical diploma in the 2021 Fall Term. Posted in Higher Education, School Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts UW-Platteville announces Dean’s List February 16, 2022 | No Comments » Gustavus Adolphus College Announces 2021 Fall Dean’s List February 16, 2022 | No Comments » UW-La Crosse announces fall 2021 Dean’s List February 16, 2022 | No Comments » UW-La Crosse fall 2021 Dean’s List announced February 15, 2022 | No Comments » Area students receive degrees from UW-River Falls February 9, 2022 | No Comments »