UW-Stout Dean’s List for spring 2023

MENOMONIE — The following students from the area have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester.

The award is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

Boyceville: Trevor Hollister, BS Construction

Downing: Corey Klatt, BS Packaging

Emerald: Payten Knops, BS Art Education

Glenwood City: Riley Berends, BS Computer Networking and Information Technology; Hunter Lewis, BS Video Production; Carson Strong, BS Business Administration; Juliana Yanok, BFA Studio Art

Menomonie: Abbie Aasen, BS Psychology; Klarese Applebee, BFA Interior Design; Sean Best, BS Criminal Justice and Rehabilitation; Ariana Bourdon-Waukau, BS Business Administration; BS Supply Chain Management; Anna Brooks, BS Applied Science; Pre-Medicine/Pre-Professional; Helayna Brown, BS Environmental Science; Megan Buhrow, BS Early Childhood Education; Ian Burner, BS Computer Networking and Information Technology; Iris Capra-Bateman, BFA Graphic Design and Interactive Media; Natasha Chase, BS Early Childhood Education; Om Chaudhari, BS Computer Science; Kai Chen, BS Packaging; Bobbi Creaser, BS Human Development and Family Studies; Kennedy Delaney, BS Early Childhood Education; Katherine Dieckman, BFA Industrial Design; Rebecca Durst, BFA Game Design and Development-Art; Sarah Durst, BS Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism Management; Madeline Ellison, BS Early Childhood Education; Lou Enriquez, BS Business Administration; Nicole Gayer, BS Human Development and Family Studies; Cody Gentz, BS Computer Science; Charles Girdeen, BS Technology Education; Whitney Hamilton, BS Rehabilitation Services; Ben Hecker, Undeclared/Undecided; Kierce Hemauer, BS Mechanical Engineering; Emma Hoffmann, BS Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism Management; Isaac Hoyt, BS Applied Science; Thomas Isenberger, BS Construction; Ben Janicki, BS Computer Networking and Information Technology; Matt Janicki, BS Computer and Electrical Engineering; Ayse Sena Kiray, BS Video Production; Magdalena Klanderman, BS Health, Wellness and Fitness; Tyler Kneeland, BS Applied Mathematics and Computer Science; Aaron Lee, BS Business Administration; Olivia Leipnitz, BS Packaging; Katy Liester, BS Professional Communication and Emerging Media; Krystal Mechtel, BS Psychology; Riley Michaud, BS Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism Management; Addy Miland, BS Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism Management; Omar Mounir, BS Engineering Technology; Kaylen Nance, BS Criminal Justice and Rehabilitation; MS Clinical Mental Health Counseling; Ally Neidermyer, BS Business Administration; Dani Nelson, BFA Interior Design; BS Construction; Ella Prew, BS Computer Science; Jennifer Radle, BS Family and Consumer Science Education; Em Rainer, BS Special Education; Waveland Rushton, BS Engineering Technology; Sydney Schmidt, BS Video Production; Zachary Schuh, BS Applied Science; BS Mechanical Engineering; Dylan Shackleton, BS Computer Networking and Information Technology; Chance Stocking, BS Business Administration; Maggie Stuart, BS Early Childhood Education; Ashley Swarmer, BS Digital Marketing Technology; James Todd, BS Psychology; Merve Turkmen, BFA Interior Design; Evelyn Uetz, BFA Interior Design; Kavin Vang, BS Packaging; Pa Chie Vang, BS Human Development and Family Studies; Elena Wagner, BS Business Administration; Michael Wilson, BS Psychology; MS Clinical Mental Health Counseling; Bryanna Witzel, BFA Industrial Design; Will Worthington, BS Cybersecurity

Wilson: Dylan Bosshart, BS Mechanical Engineering; Tanner Sands, BS Computer Networking and Information Technology; Coy Stasiek, BS Computer and Electrical Engineering