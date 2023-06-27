Area students receive degrees from UW-River Falls

RIVER FALLS — The following local residents were among 722 students receiving degrees from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls following commencement in May. Bachelor’s degrees were awarded to 645 undergraduates, while 77 students received graduate degrees.

Boyceville: Chyann Nowland, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Emily Sies-Mandel, Master of Science – Education, Counseling

Glenwood City: Rachael Hawkins, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration

Menomonie: Stephanie Doane, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business; Megan Halvorson, Bachelor of Science, Conservationand Environmental Planning; Ryan Sisko, Bachelor of Science, Health & Human Performance.