Area students graduate from UW-Stout

MENOMONIE — The following students from the area graduated in May 2023 from University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Wis. The university graduated 1,173 students, with 946 undergraduate and 227 Graduate School students this spring.

Colfax: Billie Jo Burgraff, MS Applied Psychology

Downing: Corey Klatt, BS Packaging

Elk Mound: Madisen Hullander, BS Psychology; Marcus Kinblom, BS Criminal Justice and Rehabilitation; Ethan Kjellberg, BS Criminal Justice and Rehabilitation; Jacob Scharlau, BS Business Administration; Andrew Williams, BS Mechanical Engineering; Chue Yee Yang, BS Computer and Electrical Engineering

Emerald: Kyle Rachner, BS Video Production

Menomonie: Greggrey Anderson, MS Education; Elias Bates, BS Computer Networking and Information Technologies; Brian Bauch, BS Computer Science; Ariana Bourdon-Waukau, BS Business Administration; BS Supply Chain Management; David Braun, BS Engineering Technology; Anna Brooks, BS Applied Science; Michelle Bryant, BFA Game Design and Development-Art; Ian Burner, BS Computer Networking and Information Technologies; Cody Gentz, BS Computer Science; Tyler Grape, BS Video Production; Allissa Hildebrandt, BS Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism Management; Samuel Hovland, BS Computer Science; Briana Hunt, MS School Counseling; Lucy Huppert, BFA Industrial Design; Kaitlin Ingle, MS Sustainable Management; Peter Krizan, BS Psychology; Krista Matthews-Saugstad, MS School Counseling; Megan McIlheran, MS School Counseling; Jacob Miller, BS Mechanical Engineering; Ally Neidermyer, BS Business Administration; Genevieve Noel, BS Art Education; Leah Olson, BS Special Education; Ella Prew, BS Computer Science; Edgar Rodriguez-Landaverde, BS Construction; Mason Roth, BS Computer Networking and Information Technologies; Jeff Sabelko, BS Manufacturing Engineering; Zachary Schuh, BS Applied Science; BS Mechanical Engineering; Brady Shulfer, BS Technology Education; Russell Stack-Vanasse, BFA Graphic Design and Interactive Media; Chance Stocking, BS Business Administration; James Todd, BS Psychology; DJ Walker, BS Applied Social Science; Michael Wilson, BS Psychology

Wheeler: Jacob Jensen, BS Mechanical Engineering

Wilson: Dylan Bosshart, BS Mechanical Engineering; Grace Eitland, BS Psychology