Topper boys knock off Warriors, fall to Cardinals

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

After beating rival Boyceville by two-points the night before, the Glenwood City boys’ basketball team scored a second straight victory with a 44-34 non-conference road win over the Amery Warriors Tuesday, February 8.

Looking for their first three-game win streak of the season, the Hilltoppers came up short when they hosted the second-place Spring Valley Cardinals in a Dunn-St. Croix game last Thursday, February 10. The Cardinals flew away with the 63-37 victory.

Amery

Riding high after a close win against rival Boyceville, the Hilltopper boys’ basketball team traveled to Amery on February 8 to take on a two-win Warrior squad. The positive vibes would continue as Glenwood City would never trail in the game and pull out the ten-point victory.

A slow start by both teams would see Glenwood City ahead 5-4 at the 6:00 mark of the first half. A 15-4 run in the final minutes of the half would push the Hilltoppers to a 20-8 halftime lead. The run was fueled in large part to three consecutive buckets by Drew Olson.

The second half saw Amery cut the lead to six at the 14:30 mark of the second half. Coming out of a timeout to hopefully stem the momentum, Glenwood City would go on a run and score ten of the next 11 points.

Olson would hit a short jumper and then one of two free-throws. Brady McCarthy would follow up with a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 28-16. A pair of free-throws by Max Jansen and a layup by Bryce Wickman would extend the lead to 32-17 with over 11:00 remaining in the game.

Glenwood City would hold steady from there and secure their fifth win of the year by the score of 44-34.

“The boys did a great job with this game to go up to Amery and get a win,” commented coach Patrick Olson. “They executed our game plan and our pressure allowed us to control the game speed and rhythm.”

Olson had 15 points on the evening on 7-12 shooting. McCarthy was the only other Topper in double digits with ten points.

Spring Valley

The Hilltoppers boys’ basketball squad hosted Dunn-St. Croix’s second place Spring Valley on February 10. Much like the first contest the Hilltoppers would find themselves in a tight battle to begin the game, however Spring Valley would pull away in the second half for the win.

Drew Olson would get things going for Glenwood City with a five-foot jumper for the quick lead. After a Cardinal bucket, consecutive baskets by Olson and Owen Swenby would push the Glenwood City lead to four points at 6-2.

Spring Valley would take a 13-12 lead at the midpoint of the first half. However, a 3-pointer by Brady McCarthy on the next possession would put the Toppers back on top. After a Cardinal free-throw, Elek Anderson would hit a shot to give Glenwood City the 17-14 lead.

The Hilltoppers would go cold from there. Spring Valley would outscore Glenwood City 14-4 going into half time to take the lead 28-21.

Glenwood City wouldn’t warm up in the second half either. It would take the Hilltoppers almost ten minutes to get their first field goal of the half when Swenby was fouled on a shot and converted the 3-point play to make the score 51-25.

The Hilltoppers wouldn’t be able to mount any sort of comeback and fell on the evening to the Cardinals by a score of 63-37.

Olson led the way offensively with nine points, while McCarthy chipped in seven on the evening.