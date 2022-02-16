Glenwood City girls suffer trio of lopsided losses

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

The euphoria from the Lady Hilltoppers’ first basketball win of the season, which came against Spring Valley February 3, quickly dissipated when they suffered three straight lopsided losses last week including two in conference play.

Points proved to be hard to come by for the Hilltoppers in those losses.

Glenwood City’s week began with a 72-32 conference setback in Mondovi February 8.

Two days later, Glenwood City traveled to Amery where the hosts charged out of the gates and overran the Hilltoppers defense to take a 63-9 halftime lead before the Warriors called off their attack in the second half and coasted to a 71-21 win in the February 10 contest.

Things didn’t get much better for Glenwood City the following evening when they returned home and welcomed Durand. The second-place Panthers pummeled the Hilltoppers 60-13 in the February 11 D-SC match up.

Glenwood City, 1-11 and 1-21, will finish out the regular and conference seasons with a road game against rival Boyceville on Thursday. This will be the annual coaches versus cancer contest.

Despite just one win, the Hilltoppers will actually host a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal game against #9 Webster (3-19) next Tuesday, February 22 after they received the number 8 seed in a ranking system done solely by a computer program.

Mondovi

The Buffaloes charged to a 30-11 halftime advantage when the Hilltoppers played in Mondovi Tuesday, February 8.

Although Glenwood City nearly improved its offensive output in the second half putting 21 points on the scoreboard, so did Mondovi! The Lady Buffs netted 42 points in that half to claim a 40-point win – 72-32.

Six Toppers made the score book with freshmen Kaylynn Kurtz and Isabel Davis leading the way with 11 and seven points, respectively. Michaela Blaser finished with six, Jenna McCarthy tallied four, and Libby Wagner and Whitney Klasse each finished with two points.

Four Mondovi players scored in double digits led by 13 from Morgan Clark and Cassie Thompson. Katherine Thompson added 11 and Josie Hulke finished with ten. In all, 11 Buffalo players scored points.

Amery

A trio of Amery players scored double digits in the first half alone to help the host Warriors build an insurmountable 63-9 halftime lead over Glenwood City in the February 10 non-conference tilt.

Crace Carlson led the Warriors’ lineup and all scorers with 19 points while teammates Veronica Fox and Luci Aizpurua added 13 and ten, respectively. All three of those players’ points came in the opening half of play.

Glenwood City got two-point baskets from Mali Draxler, Aria DeSmith, and Izzy Davis along with a trio of free throws by Michaela Blaser to account for all nine of its first-half points.

The Toppers did outscore their hosts 12-8 in the second half as the Warriors put the brakes on their pressure defense and high-octane offense.

Blaser canned four more freebies in the second half to finish 7-for-10 at the line which led the Toppers in scoring. Devynn Olson added a three in that final half while Draxler scored another basket (for four points total), and Aubree Logghe added a hoop.

Durand

Glenwood City managed just seven, first-half points in a home contest against Durand last Friday, February 11.

Conversely, the visiting Panthers had little trouble putting points on the board in the first half netting 44 to hold a 37-point advantage at intermission.

Durand scored only 16 points in the latter half but held Glenwood City to just six as it left the Toppers’ gym with a 60-13 victory.

Only four Hilltoppers scored in the game. Michaela Blaser once again led the point tally with five, Izzy Davis finished with four while Kendall Schutz, who returned to the line up after suffering a knee injury the previous week, and Whitney Klasse each scored two points.

Durand’s leading scorer Madisyn Kilboten was the only player to reach double figures finishing with 15 points.