Glenwood City girls win first game of the season

GLENWOOD CITY — The Lady Hilltoppers are winless no more!

But, it was not an easy victory.

The Glenwood City girls’ basketball team had to overcome injury, illness and foul trouble as it hung on to nip the Cardinals, of Spring Valley, 48-46 at home last Thursday evening, February 3.

It seemed only fitting that the Glenwood City girls first win of the 2021-22 season came on a night that celebrated their parents and lone senior Kendall Schutz.

Unfortunately, Schutz never got to fully enjoy senior night or her team’s victory as she suffered a serious knee injury in the first half and did not return after scoring nine points and leading Glenwood City to a double-digit lead over the visiting Cardinals.

That lead dwindled as they also lost Mali Draxler to illness during the halftime break. Then in the second half, Kaylynn Kurtz and Aria DeSmith both fouled out.

But, through it all, the Lady Toppers persevered and found a way to win.

“I’m very proud of how well the girls handled the adversity of losing key players, losing a ten-point lead, and playing with confidence when things were very tense,” stated Glenwood City head coach Dean Bellanti.

“When you’ve struggled to get that first win, and you’ve played well enough to win, but your lead disappears…you have the tendency to think…here we go again…we can’t win,” he continued.

“We were playing not to lose, rather than playing to win. It’s very understandable considering we haven’t had many opportunities to play in many close winnable games,” Bellanti said. “Add to that the loss of our leader, having two players foul out, and playing with some inexperienc on the court very late in a one possession game.”

“To say I’m pleased with how the girls played with heart, intensity, and confidence…is a complete understatement,” continued Bellanti. “I am so happy for the girls that they finished this game and earned a much deserved win. It is a super win for our team. The girls were also happy they could win this game for Kendall.”

Glenwood City came out focused and had a great defensive start.

“Once we settled in a bit, we passed the ball well and created a lot of scoring opportunities for multiple players,” noted Bellanti.

Schutz was able to score a couple of quick baskets following take aways to get the Hilltoppers rolling.

She then added a three, in what turned out to be her final basket of the game, while Kurtz tallied a couple of mid-range jumpers to help Glenwood City build its momentum, confidence and lead.

Glenwood City grew its advantage to ten points before Schutz was injured when she collided with the padded wall, twisting her knee, while trying to chase down a loose ball.

But, the Toppers were able to hold on to their advantage as they took a 27-20 lead into the locker room thanks to a few more hoops by Kurtz and contributions from Morgan Blaser who came in off the bench to score a basket and a free throw.

Still, Glenwood City entered the second half without its leader and point guard Kendall Schutz and facing some foul trouble.

Spring Valley (3-8, 6-14) took advantage of the situation and grabbed its first lead of the game in the second half.

The Cardinals’ Mara Ducklow, who had seven of her game-high 12 points in the first half, netted a three and two free throws after the intermission while teammate Charlie Vanasse scored ten of her 11 points in the second half to fuel Spring Valley’s comeback.

But, Glenwood City did not fold!

Kurtz and DeSmith both helped the Toppers regain the lead before they fouled out. Glenwood City also continued to get solid contributions from its bench in the second half as sophomore Whitney Klasse came in and scored five points while freshman Kylie Ohman sank a pair of freebies.

Sophomore Libby Wagner came through with a put back basket and a pair of charity tosses late in the game to help the Hilltoppers keep pace.

Freshman post player Isabel “Izzy” Davis, who had just three points in the opening 18 minutes, scored four baskets in the second half including a key hoop late in the game that helped Glenwood City regain a four-point advantage and eventually hold on for the two-point, 48-46, victory.

Davis finished as the Toppers’ leading point maker with 11. Schutz tallied nine points, Kurtz had eight, Klasse five, and Blaser and Wagner finished with four each.

Both teams were afforded several foul shots but neither performed particularly well from the line. Glenwood City finished 11-for-23 while Spring Valley was 11-for-29. The Cardinals also made a trio of three pointers while Schutz had Glenwood City’s lone long-range hoop.

“Our parents, family, and friends in the stands were awesome tonight and their support made this victory all the more special,” concluded Bellanti.

The Hilltoppers, who are now 1-10 in conference play and 1-18 overall, will play three of their final four games of the regular season on the road. Glenwood City began a busy week with a trip to Mondovi last evening (Tuesday, February 8) and will be in Amery for a non-conference contest Thursday. The Toppers are home this Friday where they will face second-place Durand.