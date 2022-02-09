Area students receive degrees from UW-River Falls

The following local residents were among 437 students receiving degrees from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls following commencement in December. Bachelor’s degrees were awarded to 395 undergraduates, while 42 students received master’s degrees.

At graduation, four types of merit awards are recognized:

Senior Merit – Graduating seniors who have maintained a 3.500 grade point for their last 60 credits at UWRF.

Cum Laude – Graduating seniors with a minimum cumulative 3.700 grade point average for their entire college career at all institutions.

Magna Cum Laude – Graduating seniors with a minimum cumulative 3.800 grade point average for their entire college career at all institutions.

Summa Cum Laude – Graduating seniors with a minimum cumulative 3.900 grade point average for their entire college career at all institutions.

Emerald: Emily McNamara, Bachelor of Science, Accounting, Summa Cum Laude

Wilson: Isaac Nilssen, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude

