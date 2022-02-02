Glenwood City boys winning streak ends with losses to Cadott and Colfax

by Joel DeWitt

Sports Correspondent

Coming off an extended, unexpected break, the Hilltopper boys’ basketball team was looking to build on their two-game winning streak. However, road games at Cadott and Colfax would prove fruitless as they dropped both games and fell to 3-10, 1-5 on the season.

Glenwood City returned from the nine-day break with a road trip to Cadott last Monday, January 24 to take on a 4-11 Hornet squad. Inconsistent shooting would doom the Hilltoppers chances as they would fall behind early and lose 57-42.

They would then travel to Colfax Thursday for the second contest of the year against the Vikings. While the Hilltoppers would remain close throughout the first half, Colfax would prove to be too tough as Glenwood City would fall 55-43

“Prior to the cancelled games we were starting to find our offensive flow and making better decisions against pressure”, coach Patrick Olson commented. “We had trouble with both of these aspects this past week.”

The game at Durand on Monday, January 31 was not completed in time and will be covered in next week’s edition.

The Hilltoppers have a busy schedule this coming week. They host Elk Mound on Tuesday, February 1 and Boyceville on Monday, February 7. They travel to Plum City on Friday, February 4 to play Elmwood/Plum City. All games start at 7:15 p.m.

Cadott

Finding themselves behind early, 8-0, the Hilltoppers were looking to find any type of life to keep them in the game. They would find a spark after almost four minutes when Justin Moe would hit a short jumper to get the Hilltoppers on the board.

Brady McCarthy would follow that up with a three pointer to cut the Hornet lead to 8-5, however the Hornets would turn up the heat on defense. Cadott would go on a 23-5 run in the final 13 minutes of the first half to go into intermission up 31-13.

The Hilltoppers would look to get things going in the second half. Consecutive layups in the first 90 seconds by Drew Olson would ignite the offense.

A bucket by Elek Anderson, and then two more buckets by Olson off of Hornet turnovers would cut the lead to 15 points at 38-23.

However, Cadott would prove to be resilient. Following a timeout, Cadott would go on an 11-4 run to put the game out of reach for Glenwood City, as the Hilltoppers would eventually fall 57-42.

The Hilltoppers shooting would once again be their Achilles’ Heel, as they would only shoot 26 percent from the field. Even though the offense struggled, Olson was able to pour in 16 points on the evening, with McCarthy adding 13. McCarthy led the team with 12 rebounds.

Colfax

Hoping to avenge an early season loss to the Vikings, the Hilltoppers hung tough with Colfax (3-4, 6-7) to begin the January 27 game. A rebound and put back by Anderson would start the scoring for the Toppers.

A three pointer from the corner by Owen Swenby would pull Glenwood City to within one point. After a Colfax basket, a three-pointer from McCarthy, would knot the score at 9-9.

The game would be nip and tuck for much of the first half as the Vikings and Hilltoppers traded buckets. However, that would change after Swenby would make a layup at the 7:30 mark of the first half to pull Glenwood to within one at 18-17.

Glenwood City would go scoreless the remainder of the half and go into intermission down 27-17.

The second half started much the same for the Hilltoppers.

The Vikings would extend their lead to 22 points with 6:36 left in the game when Colfax’s Austin Swanson put in a rebound.

Glenwood City would make a run down the stretch and cut their deficit to 12 points, but time would run out and leave the Hilltoppers with the 55-43 loss.

For the second game this week Olson led the team in scoring with 11 points. Swenby followed close behind with nine.