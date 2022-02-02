GC wrestlers edged by Mustangs; finish 6th at Whitetail Shootout

MENOMONIE — Glenwood City’s wrestlers made a pair of trips to Menomonie last week.

On Tuesday, January 25, Glenwood City wrestled a dual at Big Rivers’ member Menomonie. The host Mustangs held off the Hilltoppers to win by a single point, 37-36.

After defeating rival Boyceville on tie-breaking criteria to win this season’s Dunn-St. Croix Conference championship the previous evening, the Hilltoppers returned to the Menomonie High School gymnasium Friday, January 28 to compete in the 12-team Whitetail Shootout as it wrapped up its regular-season schedule. Glenwood City split its four duals, all of which were against Division 1 opponents, to finish 2-2. The Toppers beat Eau Claire North 47-27 and Chippewa Falls 60-15, and lost to tenth-ranked Wausau West 66-11 and ninth-ranked River Falls 48-25 to finish sixth.

Menomonie Dual

Glenwood City fell behind 37-12 in a non-conference dual at Menomonie January 25 before attempting a comeback.

In a dual that began at 145 pounds, the Hilltoppers used a forfeit at 145 pounds and a pin by senior Thomas Moede at 152 pounds to take a 12-5 advantage.

But the Mustangs won the next six matches, including two by fall, a pair on forfeits and a technical fall, to vault to a 37-12 lead.

In the final five matches of the evening, the Toppers got pins from Jake Wood (113), Ian Radintz (126), and James Knight (132) along with a forfeit to Andrew Blaser in the final bout at 138 pounds but, a double forfeit at 120 pounds allowed the Mustangs to escape with the one-point victory.

Menomonie 37, Glenwood City 36

145-Kellan Aure (M) tech. falled Mitchell McGee (GC), 20-4; 152-Xavier Gill (GC) received forfeit; 160-Thomas Moede (GC) pinned John Higbie (M), 2:25; 170-Zach Richards (M) dec. Jackson Logghe (GC), 6-4; 182-Nick Haviland (M) tech. falled Connor Gross (GC), 23-6 5:25; 195-Brady Thompson (M) pinned Carter Clemens (GC), 1:20; 220-Cody Kwak (M) received forfeit; 285-Andrew Schaefer (M) received forfeit; 106-Brayten Casey (M) pinned Wyatt Unser (GC), 1:19; 113-Jake Wood (GC) pinned Davon Grayson (M), 5:10; 120-Double Forfeit; 126-Ian Radintz (GC) pinned Kolyn Wolf (M), 2:45; 132-James Knight (GC) pinned John Whitwam (M), 2:30; 138-Andrew Blaser (GC) received forfeit.

Whitetail Shootout

In its final competition of the regular season, Glenwood City finished 2-2 in the 12-team Whitetail Shootout dual tournament at Menomonie High School.

The Shootout was divided into four, three-team divisions where Glenwood City was grouped with a pair of Division 1 schools – tenth ranked Wausau Wests and Eau Claire North – in the Gold A Division.

The Hilltoppers were soundly beaten 66-11 by the Warriors picking up two of their three wins in the first two matches of the dual on a pair of majors by Ian Radintz (120) and James Knight (126). Wyatt Unser won an 8-1 decision at 106 for the team’s other victory.

Glenwood City rebounded to collar the Huskies of Eau Claire North, 47 to 27, in the final round of group action. Knight, Knops, McGee, Xavier Gill, Unser, and Jake Wood all scored pins while Radintz registered a technical fall, and Logan McVeigh received a forfeit.

In its Gold crossover dual against Chippewa Falls, Glenwood City dominated Chippewa Falls with 11 wins in 14 matches. In all, the Toppers earned five pins, four forfeits, and two decisions in their battle with the Cardinals

That win, put Glenwood City in the fifth-place dual against River Falls, who is ranked ninth in Division 1.

After freshman Mitchel McGee gave the Hilltoppers a 5-0 advantage with an 11-0 major decision in the opening match at 138 pounds, the Wildcats went on an eight-bout winning streak, all via pins to take an insurmountable 48-5 lead.

After a double forfeit at 106, Glenwood City closed the dual with four consecutive wins on pins by Unser (113), Radintz (120), Knight (126), and a forfeit to Knops at 132 to make the final 48-25.

Radintz, Unser, and Knops all finished the Shootout undefeated while Knight and McGee went 3-1.

Gold A Division Duals

Wausau West 66, Glenwood City 11

120-Ian Radintz (GC) majored Chi Meng Xiong (WW), 12-3; 126-James Knight (GC) over Gavin Lange (WW) Maj 10-2; 132-Gabriel Galang (WW) pinned Jonas Draxler (GC), 1:42; 138-Jacob Pease (WW) pinned Mitchell McGee (GC), 4:35; 145-Gabriel Ramos (WW) pinned Xavier Gill (GC), 0:31; 152-Connor Calmes (WW) pinned Thomas Moede (GC), 2:42; 160-Kayden Heisler (WW) pinned Noah Brite (GC), 5:58; 170-Reed Napiwocki (WW) pinned Connor Gross (GC), 0:33; 182-Nathan LaRue (WW) pinned Carter Clemens (GC), 0:58; 195-Joseph Berens (WW) received forfeit ; 220-Colton Geurink (WW) pinned Blake Fayerweather (GC), 0:26; 285-Cayden Kershaw (WW) pinned Marcis DeSmith (GC), 1:39; 106-Wyatt Unser (GC) dec. Thai Yang (WW), 8-1; 113-Christopher (Sam) Galang (WW) received forfeit.

Glenwood City 47, Eau Claire North 27

126-Ian Radintz (GC) tech falled Jonah Berg (ECN), 15-0; 132-James Knight (GC) pinned Elijah Vlcek (ECN), 2:42; 138-Gabe Knops (GC) pinned Carson Duerkop (ECN), 3:34; 145-Mitchell McGee (GC) pinned Michael Halvorsen (ECN), 1:19; 152-Xavier Gill (GC) pinned Ethyn Barkovich (ECN), 5:03; 160-Mekhi Thomas (ECN) dec. Thomas Moede (GC), 8-2; 170-Cameron Olson (ECN) dec. Noah Brite (GC), 5-1; 182-Camran Baum (ECN) dec.Connor Gross (GC), 6-0; 195-Jin Yang (ECN) pinned Carter Clemens (GC), 4:49; 220-Noah Penigar (ECN) pinned Blake Fayerweather (GC), 4:42; 285-Riley Mercer (ECN) pinned Marcis DeSmith (GC), 0:27; 106-Wyatt Unser (GC) pinned Trenton Hoesly (ECN), 0:40; 113-Jake Wood (GC) pinned Wyatt Ecklor (ECN), 3:15; 120-Logan McVeigh (GC) received forfeit.

Gold Division Crossover Dual

Glenwood City 60, Chippewa Falls 15

132-Jonas Draxler (GC) dec. Gabe Mattison (CF), 9-8; 138-Gabe Knops (GC) dec. Johnathan Krager (CF), 6-0; 145-Mitchell McGee (GC) pinned Colton Petska (CF), 1:21; 152-Thomas Moede (GC) pinned Owen King (CF), 0:30; 160 Noah Brite (GC) received forfeit; 170-Connor Gross (GC) pinned Chase Hanson (CF), 1:06; 182-Jackson Logghe (GC) received forfeit; 195-Carter Clemens (GC) received forfeit; 220-Nolan Pesola (CF) dec. Blake Fayerweather (GC), 7-5; 285-Marcis DeSmith (GC) received forfeit; 106-Wyatt Unser (GC) pinned Henry Brunner (CF), 0:33; 113-Iverson Beckwith (CF) pinned Jake Wood (GC), 0:45; 120-Ian Radintz (GC) pinned Connor Bruhn (CF), 1:52; 126-David Hughes (CF) pinned James Knight (GC), 1:14.

5th-Place Dual

River Falls 48, Glenwood City 25

138-Mitchell McGee (GC) majored Vinny Costabilo (RF), 11-0; 145-Owen Larson (RF) pinned Xavier Gill (GC), 0:43; 152-Miles Longsdorf (RF) pinned Thomas Moede (GC), 1:50; 160-Jacob Range (RF) pinned Will Standaert (GC), 0:20; 170-Tyler Haydon (RF) over Jackson Logghe (GC), 1:15; 182-Gavin Kohel (RF) pinned Connor Gross (GC), 1:18; 195-Lincoln McCarty (RF) pinned Carter Clemens (GC), 2:19; 220-Gavin Clay (RF) pinned Blake Fayerweather (GC), 5:09; 285-Vito Massa (RF) pinned Marcis DeSmith (GC), 0:43; 106-Double Forfeit; 113-Wyatt Unser (GC) dec. Jonas Longsdorf (RF), 8-7; 120-Ian Radintz (GC) pinned Aidan Peterson (RF), 2:59; 126-James Knight (GC) pinned Haidn Juhnke (RF), 2:44; 132-Gabe Knops (GC) received forfeit.