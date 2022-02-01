UW-Madison announces fall 2021 Dean’s list

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2021-2022 academic year.

Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor “dean’s list”, but some grant the “Dean’s Honor List” and “Dean’s High Honor List.”

Colfax: Katherine Rushmann, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Elk Mound: Hailey Blaskowski, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List, Isabella Gilbert, School of Education, Dean’s List, Seth Hazen, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List, Jenna Paulson, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Ridgeland: Alexis Kwak, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

To view an online listing, visit http://registrar.wisc.edu/deans_list.htm. For questions or concerns about eligibility, please contact deanslist-registrar@em.wisc.edu