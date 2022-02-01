Local student named to President’s list at Western Technical College

The following students were named to the Western Technical College President’s List of High Distinction for the Fall 2021 term. To be included on the President’s List, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and carry six or more credits in an associate’s degree or technical diploma program.

Erik Strand, from Elk Mound

Brennen Zais, from Elk Mound

