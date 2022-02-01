Lady Mounders beat Toppers and Buffs, move back into first-place tie

Thanks to a pair of convincing conference wins last week coupled with Durand’s upset of Colfax, the Elk Mound girls’ basketball team finds itself tied atop the Dunn-St. Croix standings once again with the rival Vikings!

Taking care of business, the Mounders disposed of the Hilltoppers for the second time in eight days when they scored a 58-31 victory in Glenwood City last Tuesday, January 25 and then followed it up with a 54-29 home win over the Mondovi Buffaloes Friday, January 28.

While Elk Mound was busy taking down the Buffaloes, nearly 30 miles to the southwest, Durand was working on an 11-point upset win over Colfax. Those two outcomes left the Mounders and Vikings tied for first-place in the D-SC with identical 8-1 records. The Panthers are just a half game back at 7-1.

Elk Mound hosts Durand this Thursday, February 3 before going to Bloomer the next evening to start a five-game road swing that will take it to the end of the regular season. The Mounders (15-3) will then be in Boyceville next Tuesday, February 8.

Glenwood City

For the second time in eight days, Elk Mound used tenacious full-court pressure to take a large early lead when it visited Glenwood City January 25.

The Mounders pressure led to several Hilltopper turnovers and an 18-0 Mounders’ lead just eight minutes into last Tuesday’s contest.

Elk Mound sank six of their seven three-point shots in the first half with freshman Ellie Schiszik hitting three of them to finish the first 18 minutes of play with 11 of her game-high 17 points.

Elk Mound, who led 33-11 at intermission, pulled their defense back to half court in the second half which allowed Glenwood City’s offense to put in 20 points in the final period. But, the Mounders still managed another 25 points behind balanced scoring for the 58-31 win.

“We got off to a good start and had contributions from everyone,” said Mounders’ head coach Jordan Kongshaug.

Besides Schiszik’s 17-point performance which included four triples, Olivia Schreiber and Tori Blaskowski each tallied a trey to finish with 15 and 11 points respectively for the Mounders. Schreiber also grabbed ten rebounds with Allie Roder adding

seven and Blaskowski six. Lydia Levra led in assists with four.

Freshmen post players Kaylynn Kurtz and Isabel Davis led the Toppers with 12 and nine points, respectively, with all nine of Davis’s points coming in the second half.

Elk Mound was 9-for-14 at the free throw line while Glenwood City, who had just one three pointer, was a chilly 8-for-23 at the line.

Mondovi

A hot offense and a shutdown defense proved a lethal combination when Elk Mound hosted Mondovi for Senior Night last Friday, January 28.

The Lady Mounders offense was clicking on all cylinders producing 27 points in each half while their defense allowed the visiting Buffaloes just 12 first-half points and 17 in the latter to take the 54-29 victory.

Elk Mound was 9-for-22 from behind the three-point arc and 20-for-45 overall on the evening. Ellie Schiszik once again led the Elk Mound offense with 21 points including a 5-for-11 performance from three-point land. Tori Blaskowski was just a point behind hitting a pair of threes while going 6-for-6 at the charity stripe to finish with a 20 point tally. Madisyn Mohr added ten points on a pair of threes and a pair of two-point hoops.

Olivia Schreiber and Blaskowski led the team with seven rebounds each while Allie Roder and Lydia Levra both recorded four. Roder also had a pair of blocks and Schiszik and Schreiber each came away with a trio of steals.

“I thought our girls played with great energy on both the offensive and defensive ends,” stated Coach Kongshaug.

“We recognized out seniors; Kallee Rhude, Olivia Schindler and Olivia Schreiber tonight. They give us great contributions and have been great leaders all season,” he added.