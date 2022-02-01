Elk Mound boys fall to SCC and E/PC

For the first time this season, the Elk Mound boys’ basketball team has lost three straight contests.

Following a six-point loss at home to Spring Valley January 21, the Mounder boys suffered a 54-41 road loss against state-ranked St. Croix Central last Monday, January 24 and were then nipped 56-55 by third-place Elmwood/Plum City in a Thursday, January 27 conference contest played on their home court.

With the two most recent setbacks, Elk Mound is now 4-4 in the Dunn-St. Croix and 9-8 overall.

The Mounder boys traveled to Glenwood City last night (Tuesday, February 1) and will begin a three-game home stand this Friday when Mondovi comes to Elk Mound. They will host Ellsworth in a non-conference clash next Tuesday, February 8.

St. Croix Central

Although the 54-41 final score may not indicate it, Elk Mound’s loss to sixth-ranked St. Croix Central was much closer according to Elk Mound head coach Michael Kessler.

“The final score was not indicative of how the game was,” stated Kessler. “It was tight from start to finish, and we had to foul down the stretch, and SCC made their free throws.”

The Panthers hit four of their five foul shots in the waning minutes of the game but also put in five of their seven threes in the second half to pull out the 13-point win.

The Mounders, who trailed 23-21 at halftime, made nine of their 26 three-point attempts including five in the second half but finished just 4-for-15 on two-point shots with none in the final 18 minutes of play.

St. Croix Central outpointed Elk Mound 31-20 in the second half to pull out the victory.

Sophomore Caden Russo led the Mounders with 11 points on a trio of threes and two fouls shots. Ryan Bartig added two triples to finish with eight points while Ethan Johnson and Brex Todd each tallied six points and Sam Wenzel chipped in for four.

The Panthers also held a distinct advantage on the boards, collected 32 rebounds to the Mounders 15. Bartig finished with six while Russo and Jerome Delikowski each grabbed three. Russo also had three of Elk Mound’s six steals.

Elk Mound finished 6-for-10 at the free throw line while St. Croix Central was 9-for-12.

“Our young squad keeps taking steps in the right direction. Unfortunately, we have had to take our lumps against some really quality opponents, but this young group is growing up faster than expected. Proud of these kids!” concluded Kessler.

Elmwood/Plum City

Elk Mound put itself in an early hole when it hosted third-place Elmwood/Plum City in the Dunn-St. Croix boys’ basketball contest Thursday, January 27.

Jarrod Pelzel scored four of the Wolves six, first-half threes and Christian Martin turned in the other two while leading scorer Luke Webb tallied nine points to give E/PC a 31-20 halftime advantage.

After a lackluster first half, the Mounders’ offense finally came to life hitting eight of its 12 triples in the second half. Cale Knutson, who had just a two-point basket in the opening frame, sank another along with four treys to lead Elk Mound with 16 points. Ryan Bartig made two of his three treys and ten of his 15 point in that latter half. Kaden Russo, who had three of the Mounders four, first-half makes from behind the arc, finished with a dozen points.

Despite outscoring the visiting Wolves by ten points, 35-25, in the latter half, the Mounders rally came up a point short as they fell for the third straight game, 56-55.

Webb carried the Wolves offense in the second half where he collected 15 of his game-high 24 points. Pelzel added two more threes to finish with six for 18 points.

Webb also helped outboard the Mounders 22 to 18 with a dozen rebounds with Russo getting six to lead Elk Mound.

Bartig lead the locals in assists and steal with nine and three, respectively.

The Mounders were perfect from the free throw line but attempted and made just three throws while the Wolves went 4-for-8.

“We did a lot of nice things in the second half,” said Kessler. “Unfortunately, we put ourselves in a tough spot in the first half.”