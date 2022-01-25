Northwood Technical College recognizes midyear graduates

Northwood Technical College would like to offer a sincere congratulations to all students who graduated in December 2021. Midyear graduates will have the opportunity to participate in the spring commencement ceremony.

Boyceville: Carla Johnson, Substance Abuse Counselor Education.

