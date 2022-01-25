Glenwood City girls still searching for first win after loses to Elk Mound and Colfax

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Still in search of its first win of the season, Glenwood City had the unenviable task of facing the top two squads in this year’s Dunn-St. Croix girls’ basketball race – Elk Mound and Colfax (who were both unbeaten in league play when the Toppers played them) – in consecutive games last week.

As might be expected, the winless Hilltoppers came out on the losing end of both games falling 79-17 in Elk Mound last Monday, January 17 and 71-28 on Colfax’s home court three days later.

With the latest setbacks, Glenwood City is now 0-8 in the Dunn-St. Croix and 0-16 in all.

Prospects for a win don’t look bright this coming week either as Glenwood City played Elk Mound for the second time in eight days when the Mounders came to town last evening, January 25. The Toppers will then be in Elmwood this Friday, January 28 for the tip-off against 8-6 Elmwood/Plum City.

Elk Mound

The Mounders jumped out to an early lead over the visiting Hilltoppers in last Monday’s conference contest.

Showing a strong offensive effort, Elk Mound sank six of their ten, three-point shots in the opening half of play for a 39-10 halftime advantage.

In that first half, Brooke Emery hit a trio of triples, Ellie Schiszik netted 14 of her game-leading 16 points including a pair of threes and Olivia Schreiber added seven points to help the Mounders to the big lead.

Conversely, Glenwood City managed just five, two-point baskets in the first 18 minutes, three of which were made by Kaylynn Kurtz.

Kurtz continued to carry Glenwood City in the second half scoring five of the team’s seven points in that frame.

Meanwhile, the Toppers’ defense struggled to hold down the Mighty Mounders offense which put 40 points on the scoreboard in the final half when Lydia Levra scored 11 of her 13 points to lead the second-half charge. Emery and Schreiber each added a second-half three as both finished with a dozen points to give the Mounders four scorers in double digits in their 79-17 win.

Kaylynn Kurtz finished with 11 points to lead the Hilltoppers. Kendall Schutz, Aria DeSmith, and Izzy Davis each scored a basket to account for the team’s other six points.

While Elk Mound made 13 of its 18 shots from the free throw line Glenwood City was just 1-for-5.

Colfax

It was a frigid night outside and inside when Glenwood City visited Colfax Thursday, January 20 as neither team put points up in the first few minutes.

The Toppers took their first and only lead at 2-0 on a Kaylynn Kurtz shot but that lead lasted about five seconds as Colfax’s McKenna Shipman scored on a fast break.

Back-to-back baskets by Izzy Davis kept Glenwood City close at 8-6 but Colfax then went on a 26-point scoring spree that put the game out of the Toppers’ reach.

The Vikings’ tenacious full-court press created nightmares for the Toppers as the Vikings forced several turnovers which Colfax to a 34-6 advantage. The Toppers were able to go on a little run of their own getting baskets form Aria DeSmith, Kendall Schutz and Kurtz only to have the Vikings’ center Jeanette Hydukovich muscle her way to back-to-back scores under the hoop and the halftime score was 38-14 in Colfax’s favor.

It was more of the same in the second half as the Colfax starters continued to wear the Toppers down, allowing the Vikings to add on plenty of points.

DeSmith and Davis accounted for 13 of the Hilltoppers 14, second-half points. DeSmith dropping in a three, a two and two foul shot to finish with nine points while Davis connected on two free tosses and had another two hoop to finish with ten points to lead the locals in scoring.

The game, however, went to a running clock with around eight minutes to play as Colfax put up 33 more points in the second half as it routed Glenwood City 71-28.

11 Vikings scored in the game with Shipman garnering 21 points to lead all scorers.

Neither team shot well from the free throw line. Colfax was only 5-for-10 with Glenwood City making just one of its 11 attempts.