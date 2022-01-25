Area students named to Dean’s List for fall semester at UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE – The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire extends congratulations to the 2,722 students named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List. Their academic performance has been outstanding, and we recognize these students with pride.

The Dean’s list eligibility criteria can be found online at https://www.uwec.edu/news/uwec/fall-2021-deans-list-4994/.

Students from your area who were named to the Dean’s List are:

Boyceville: Amber Retzloff, College of Education and Human Sciences, Eau Claire; Katherine Talberg, College of Education and Human Sciences, Eau Claire.

Glenwood City: Lexie Klatt, College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Eau Claire; Shelby Rundquist, College of Arts and Sciences, Eau Claire

Menomonie: Madeline Bailey, College of Education and Human Sciences, Eau Claire

Alyssa Hanson, College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Eau Claire; Chloe Jacobsen, College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Eau Claire; Qiwen Jiang, College of Business, Eau Claire; Cassidy Michels, College of Arts and Sciences, Eau Claire’ Grace Palacios, College of Arts and Sciences, Eau Claire; Connor Schiebsted, College of Arts and Sciences, Eau Claire; Kallie Talford, College of Business, Eau Claire; Chao Vang, College of Education and Human Sciences, Eau Claire; Ethan Wurtzel, College of Business, Eau Claire

Wheeler: Jonathan Kettler, College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Eau Claire