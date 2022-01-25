Area students named to Dean’s List at UW-River Falls
The University of Wisconsin-River Falls fall semester Dean’s List honoring 1,670 students has been released by Registrar Kelly Browning.
To be named to the Dean’s List, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an “A” and “B” average. Area students are listed below by hometown, name, and major.
Boyceville: Steven Rasmussen, Business Administration; Noelle Wheeldon, Biology
Downing; Kaitlin Lee, Biomedical and Health Science; Maggie Wallin, Stage and Screen Arts
Emerald: Emily McNamara, Accounting
Glenwood City: Rachel Skinner, Dairy Science; Jacob Traynor, Broad Field Social Studies
Knapp: Elizabeth Bland, Business Administration; Jasmine Windsor, Elementary Education
Wheeler: Tylor Bowell, Physics
Wilson: Isaac Nilssen, Business Administration