Area students named to Dean’s List at UW-River Falls

The University of Wisconsin-River Falls fall semester Dean’s List honoring 1,670 students has been released by Registrar Kelly Browning.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an “A” and “B” average. Area students are listed below by hometown, name, and major.

Boyceville: Steven Rasmussen, Business Administration; Noelle Wheeldon, Biology

Downing; Kaitlin Lee, Biomedical and Health Science; Maggie Wallin, Stage and Screen Arts

Emerald: Emily McNamara, Accounting

Glenwood City: Rachel Skinner, Dairy Science; Jacob Traynor, Broad Field Social Studies

Knapp: Elizabeth Bland, Business Administration; Jasmine Windsor, Elementary Education

Wheeler: Tylor Bowell, Physics

Wilson: Isaac Nilssen, Business Administration