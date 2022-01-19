Topper gals fall to Durand, Houston

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

A three-game week offered the Glenwood City girls’ basketball squad a trio of opportunities to earn its first win of the season.

Unfortunately, the Lady Hilltoppers were unable to secure that elusive first victory having lost a pair of conference contests to Durand and Boyceville, then falling short in a non-conference tilt versus Houston, MN at the end of the week.

Durand hit 11 three-point shots in the first half to lead Glenwood City 49-5 at half and went on to roll to the 63-14 win in the January 11 game. Then, in a battle of winless squads, Boyceville came to Glenwood on Friday, January 14 and left with a 36-20 triumph (see game story elsewhere in this issue). The next day, the Hilltoppers tried to salvage a win when they welcomed Houston, MN for an afternoon matinée with the boys’ teams but lost 56-23.

Durand

If you can’t score it’s hard to win.

Which is just what the Glenwood City girls discovered when they traveled to Durand January 11 to take on the third-place Panthers in a Dunn-St. Croix basketball contest.

The Hilltoppers netted just five points in the first half – a basket and free throw by senior Kendall Schutz while Izzy Davis tossed in the other hoop. Meanwhile Durand was not having any issues scoring, especially from behind the three-point arc. The Panthers tossed in 11 triples in the first half alone to lead 49-5 at the break and went on to the 63-14 triumph as they finished with 15 three-point makes in all.

Conversely, the Lady Toppers finished with just a single trey which Schutz hit for her only points of the second half to lead the Toppers in scoring with six points. Accounting for Glenwood City’s other six, second-half scores were: Libby Wagner who sank two buckets and Davis with one. Both Wagner and Davis finished with four points apiece to account for the Toppers other eight points.

Four Durand players had multiple three-point makes in that decisive first-half of play. Madisyn Kilbosten, who led the Panthers and all players in scoring with 14 points, made three triples in the opening 18 minutes, Chloe Auth, Paige Auth and Brittany Diepenbrock each had a pair, and Karlie Weisenbeck and Olivia Breidung each had one. In the second half, Breidung added two more triples while Madison Sand and Joslin Carothers got into the long-range act with one each.

While Kilboten was the only Panther that scored double digits, Durand had ten players in all score points.

Glenwood City finished just 1-for-4 from the charity stripe while Durand was 6-for-9.

Glenwood City’s JV lost 48-17.

Houston, MN

As it has in just about all of its contests to date, the Glenwood City girls trailed the visiting Houston, MN Hurricanes by double digits at halftime of their January 15 contest.

Six players hit the score book for the Hurricanes in the opening half of action with O. Beckmann dropping in 11 points off of three triples to lead the host Hilltoppers 30-13 at the break.

Glenwood City offense continued to struggle for points in the second half, scoring just ten to Houston’s 26 which led to a 56-13 defeat.

Libby Wagner and Izzy Davis topped the Glenwood City scoring charts with six points each. Ana DeSmith added four, Kaylynn Kurtz had three, and Michaela Blaser and Kendall Schutz finished with two each.

The Toppers attempted just two free throws making one while Houston netted 7-of-15.