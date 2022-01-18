Students named to UW-Stout Dean’s List for fall 2021

MENOMONIE – The following students from the area have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester. The award is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

Colfax: Emma Emch, Senior, BFA interior design; Sarah Bartlett, Senior, BS early childhood education; Isaac Lee, Senior, BS Health Wellness & Fitness; Sachi Magana, Sophomore, BFA entertainment design, Pre Animation & Digital Media; Devan Olson, Freshman, BS Computer Science; Katie Papineau, Junior, BS Rehabilitation Services; Addy Paulson, Freshman, BS hotel, restaurant and tourism

Elk Mound: Alyssa Bee, Senior, BS packaging; Bailey Gilbertson, Freshman, Pre Industrial Design; Ethan Gorham, Freshman, BS engineering technology; Klair Hanson, Freshman, Pre Interior Design; Madisen Hullander, Sophomore, BS psychology; Elliott Johnson, Senior, BS Mechanical Engineering; Daniel King, Freshman, BS Health Wellness & Fitness; Ethan Kjellberg, Junior, BS Criminal Justice & Rehab; Dillon McLaughlin, Senior, BS plastics engineering; Brooke Pathos, Senior, BS Real Estate Property Mgmt, BS business administration; Ashley Patterson, Freshman, BS Criminal Justice & Rehab; Chandler Schreiber, Senior, BS construction; Andrew Williams, Junior, BS Mechanical Engineering; Chue Yee Yang, Senior, BS Computer and Electrical Eng