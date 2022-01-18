Students named to UW-Stout Dean’s List for fall 2021
MENOMONIE – The following students from the area have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester. The award is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Boyceville: Asha Haase, HS Special, High School Special; Trevor Hollister, Freshman, BS construction
Downing: Corey Klatt, Senior, BS packaging
Glenwood City: Anna Berends, Senior, BS psychology; Emily Bethell, Freshman, BFA interior design; Jacob Kopacz, Junior, BS manufacturing engineering; Tom Rosenow, Sophomore, BS manufacturing engineering
Knapp: Nichole Cassell, Senior, BS applied science; Lauren Tilseth, Freshman, BS psychology
Wilson: Dylan Bosshart, Junior, BS Mechanical Engineering; Grace Eitland, Junior, BS psychology