Schurtz named to Dean’s List at LSC
DULUTH MN — Catherine Schurtz of Glenwood City, WI was named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Minnesota State – Lake Superior College. Schurtz is a student in the Professional Nursing Program.
The Deans’ List represents high academic achievement. Students recognized for the Deans’ List during Fall or Spring semester achieved a grade point average (GPA) greater than or equal to 3.5, complete 9 or more credits, complete 100% of their attempted credits, and are in good academic standing.