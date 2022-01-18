| logout
Antolak earns a spot on the Dean’s List at Coastal Carolina University
PROTECTED CONTENT
If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.
Username and Password Help
CONWAY, SC – Nearly 2,500 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester, including Alyssa Antolak, a Marine Science major from Deer Park. Coastal Carolina University is a dynamic, public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, located just minutes from the resort area of Myrtle Beach, S.C.