Topper girls fall to Clayton

CLAYTON — Glenwood City’s girls’ basketball team enjoyed its highest point production of the season, scoring 45 points in Clayton last Tuesday, December 21.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough for the young and struggling Lady Hilltoppers to secure their first win of the year. Instead, they came up ten points short as the host Bears of Clayton prevailed 55-45 in the non-conference contest that was the opening bill of a doubleheader that also featured their male counterparts.

Glenwood City overcame a 17-point, first-half performance by Clayton’s Rhea Bodsberg which included five triples to lead 26-25 at the intermission. Senior Kendall Schutz knocked down seven of her team-leading 12 points in the first 18 minutes of action, while freshmen Jenna McCarthy and Izzy Davis bucketed three, 2-point baskets each, and junior Devynn Olson added five points to help the Hilltoppers to their one-point, halftime advantage.

While the Glenwood City defense was able to quiet Bodsberg in the second half, holding her to just four points the rest of the way as she finished with a game-high 21, they were unable to contain Bodsberg’s teammate Grace King who dumped in 11 of her 16 points in the second half to rally the Bears to the win as they outscored the Toppers 30 to 19 in the latter half.

McCarthy and Davis both joined Schutz, who had two of the Toppers’ four treys, in double digits as they finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Libby Wagner and Olson each finished with a three pointer and five points. Whitney Klasse had two points.

Glenwood City got to the charity stripe just five times in the game and hit only one while Clayton sank nine of its ten free throws, accounting for nearly the entire difference in the game’s final score.

This latest loss dropped the Lady Toppers’ season mark to 0-8.

With nearly a two-week respite, Glenwood City will return to the hardwood next Tuesday, January 4 to host Clear Lake. That game will be followed by another home contest when Mondovi comes to Glenwood City on Thursday, January 6.