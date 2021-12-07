Glenwood grapplers finish second at Timm Duals, mauled by Stratford Tigers

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

After being mauled 60-15 by perennial power and host Stratford in the season opener last Thursday, the Glenwood City wrestling team returned home and found some solace and success as it finished second at its annual John Timm Memorial Dual Invitational held Saturday, December 4.

The Hilltopper grapplers quickly put the loss to Stratford behind them to focus on their home meet and it paid dividends as they finished 4-1 in the seven-team event.

Glenwood City defeated Spooner/Webster (35-30), Somerset (48-21), Clear Lake (48-24) and Bloomer/Colfax (42-34). The host’s lone loss was to Division 1 River Falls of the Big Rivers Conference.

The Wild Cats bested the Hilltoppers 57-23 to earn first place.

Clear Lake was third, Bloomer/Colfax took fourth, Spooner/Webster was fifth, Triton, MN finished sixth and Somerset was seventh.

Glenwood City wrestlers also enjoyed individual success as seven wrestlers finished the day with winning marks including a pair that went unbeaten.

Junior Ian Radintz, who was the WIAA Division 3 state runner-up at 106 pounds last season, improved to 6-0 this year with a perfect 5-0 performance in the John Timm Duals. Wrestling at 126 and 132 pounds in the meet, Radintz scored two pins, a pair of technical falls and received a forfeit.

Sophomore teammate Savanna Millermon also finished the tournament with a 5-0 record at 106 pounds. She received four forfeits and in the final match of the day pinned Bloomer/Colfax’s Aiden Anderson (her first win over Anderson).

Wrestling at 113 and 120 pounds, freshman Wyatt Unser finished at 4-1 with a two forfeits, a pin fall and a decision.

Four Hilltoppers tallied 3-2 marks. They were James Knight (132/138), Mitchell McGee (138/145), Thomas Moede (160), and Noah Brite (170/182).

Connor Gross (170/182) and Jackson Logghe (182/195) finished at 2-2.

Glenwood City’s opening dual of John Timm competition was against Spooner/Webster.

Through the first seven weight classes, three of which were double forfeits, the Hilltoppers built a 29-0 advantage with pins from Wyatt Unser (113), James Knight 138) and Mitchell McGee (145), a 16-1 technical fall by Ian Radintz (132) and a forfeit at 106.

But Spooner/Webster registered pins at 152, 160, 170 and 182 to pull to within five points a 29-24.

But Toppers’ senior Carter Clemens scored a pin with just a second left in his 195-pound match to secure the team victory.

In its next dual, Glenwood City took on an undermanned Somerset squad that gave up four forfeits. Radintz, Knight, Moede, Brite and Blake Fayerweather (285) added pins to make the final 48-21.

River Falls, whom the Toppers battled in the middle of the five-round meet, proved too much for the home team. The Wild Cats came up with seven pin falls to win 57-23. Glenwood City wins were turned in by Radintz (technical fall), Moede and McGee via falls and a forfeit to Millermon.

Glenwood City doubled up Clear Lake in its next mat action. The two teams traded wins through the first six matches but then the Toppers won six of the next seven matches to secure the victory.

The Toppers ended the tournament facing Bloomer/Colfax. Glenwood City went ahead 18-0 on a pair of forfeits and a pin by Knight (132). The Raptors then won four straight, three on sub-one-minute falls, to go in front 22-18. A pin by Noah Brite at 182 pounds coupled with a forfeit to Jackson Logghe at 195 had the Toppers taking a 30-22 advantage. But that was short lived as Bloomer/Colfax scored a pin at 220 pounds and received a forfeit at heavyweight to go up 34-30. A big pin by Savanna Millermon at 106 pounds followed by a forfeit to Wyatt Unser gave GC a 42-34 win.

Glenwood City is now off until December 17 when it goes to Stanley-Boyd for a tournament.

Glenwood City 35, Spooner/Webster 30

285-Double Forfeit; 106-Savanna Millermon (GC) received forfeit; 113-Wyatt Unser (GC) pinend Michael Skodowski (S/W), 0:11; 120-Double Forfeit; 126-Double Forfeit; 132-Ian Radintz (GC) tech falled Kevin Retzlaff (S/W), 16-1; 138-James Knight (GC) pinned Pheonix Heise (S/W), 5:08; 145-Mitchell McGee (GC) pinned Pierce Schroeder (S/W), 0:31; 152-Ethan Melton (S/W) pinned Xavier Gill (GC), 4:27; 160-Connor Melton (S/W) pinned Thomas Moede (GC), 1:43; 170-Brody Jepson (S/W) pinned Connor Gross (GC), 3:36; 182-Brandon Meister (S/W) pinned Noah Brite (GC), 0:58; 195-Carter Clemens (GC) pinned James Nauertz (S/W), 5:59; 220-Gavin Rossow (S/W) pinned Blake Fayerweather (GC), 3:15.

Glenwood City 48, Somerset 21

106-Savanna Millermon (GC) received forfeit; 113-Wyatt Unser (GC) received forfeit; 120-Double Forfeit; 126-Double Forfeit; 132-Ian Radintz (GC) pinned Kohen Bonnell (S), 0:26; 138-James Knight (GC) pinned Cooper Kuehn (S), 4:28; 145

-Landon Wilson (S) dec. Mitchell McGee (GC), 6-4; 152-Connor Grahovac (S) over Xavier Gill (G), 4:28; 160-Thomas Moede (GC) pinned Marcus Nordahl (S), 1:05; 170 -Noah Brite (GC) pinned Ethan Osborn (S), 0:26; 182-Connor Gross (GC) received forfeit; 195 – Landon Anez (S) pinned Jackson Logghe (GC), 0:00; 220-Blake Fayerweather (GC) pinned Anthony Carrico (S), 0:56; 285-Matheo Ngbemeneh (S) received forfeit.

River Falls 57, Glenwood City 23

113-Jonas Longsdorf (RF) dec. Wyatt Unser (GC), 7-3; 120-Quentin Anderson (RF) received forfeit; 126-Ian Radintz (GC) tech falled Travis Moelter (RF), 15-0; 132-Aidan Peterson (Rf) pinned James Knight (GC), 1:22; 138-Mitchell McGee (GC) pinned Vinny Costabilo (RF), 2:58; 145-James Hampton (RF) pinned Zeb Holden (GC), 1:23; 152-Jacob Range (RF) pinned Xavier Gill (GC), 0:44; 160-Thomas Moede (GC) pinned Owen Larson (RF), 3:11; 170-Miles Longsdorf (RF) pinned Noah Brite (GC), 2:47; 182-Tyler Haydon (RF) pinned Jackson Logghe (GC), 3:29; 195-Gavin Kohel (RF) pinned Carter Clemens (GC), 1:46; 220-Lucas Johnson (RF) pinned Blake Fayerweather (GC), 0:56; 285-Vito Massa (RF) received forfeit; 106

Savanna Millermon (GC) received forfeit.

Glenwood City 48, Clear Lake 24

120-Wyatt Unser (GC) dec. Steven Wood (CL), 8-4; 126-Ian Radintz (GC) pinnedTrevor Gilbertson (Clear Lake), 2:24; 132-Mitchell Anderson (CL) pinned James Knight (GC), 1:29; 138-Mitchell McGee (GC) pinned Brennen Wagner (CL), 0:57; 145-Cayden Paulson (CL) pinned Zeb Holden (GC), 4:31; 152-Dominic Leintz (CL) pinned Xavier Gill (GC), 0:27; 160-Thomas Moede (GC) pinned Trenton Borgwardt (CL), 1:16; 170-Noah Brite (GC) dec. Dylan Laberee (CL), 7-4; 182-Connor Gross (GC) pinned Lukas Paulson (CL), 5:41; 195-Jackson Logghe (GC) pinned Miguel Valdovinos (CL), 1:22; 220-Blake Fayerweather (GC) pinned Jordan Haley (CL), 1:48; 285-Ethan Wagner (CL) received forfeit; 106-Savanna Millermon (GC) received forfeit; 113-Double Forfeit.

Glenwood City 42, Bloomer/Colfax 34

126-Ian Radintz (GC) received forfeit; 132-James Knight (GC) pinned James McElroy (B/C), 2:22; 138-Zeb Holden (GC) received forfeit; 145-Alex Poirier (B/C) majored Mitchell McGee (GC), 12-0; 152-Luke Blanchard (B/C) pinned Xavier Gill (GC), 0:44; 160-Bowen Rothbauer (B/C) pinned Thomas Moede (GC), 0:33; 170-Ethan Rubenzer (B/C) pinned Connor Gross (GC), 0:57; 182-Noah Brite (GC) pinned Evan Nitek (B/C), 1:06; 195-Jackson Logghe (GC) received forfeit; 220-Samy Espinal (B/C) pinned Blake Fayerweather (GC), 0:36; 285-Dylyn Hiitola (B/C) received forfeit; 106 – Savanna Millermon (GC) pinned Aiden Anderson (B/C), 2:37; 113Wyatt Unser (GC) received forfeit; 120-Double Forfeit.

Tigers Pounce

Taking a big step up in their level of competition, Glenwood City opened the season on the road at Stratford last Thursday, December 2.

The Tigers showed why they are a perennial state power as they clawed up the Hilltoppers 60-15.

Beginning at 145 pounds, Stratford won the first nine matches, seven by pin fall, to go along with a pair of forfeits, to sprint to a 54-0 lead.

Wyatt Unser finally broke the Tigers’ strangle hold with a 10-7 decision over Trenton Cournoyer at 113 pounds. Ian Radintz added a pin over Stratford’s Alex Weis at 126 pounds and James Knight won by injury default at 138 to account for the Topper other two wins.

Straford 60, Glenwood City 15

145-Gavin Drexler (S) pinned Zeb Holden (GC), 0:25; 152-Dillon Kirsch (S) pinned Xavier Gill (GC), 0:17; 160-Elijah Lucio (S) pinned Thomas Moede (GC), 2:23; 170-Gavin Kirsch (S) pinned Noah Brite (GC), 0:46; 182-Jackson Ormond (S) pinned Connor Gross (GC), 0:31; 195: Raife Smart (S) received forfeit; 220-Cole Marten (S) received forfeit; 285-Alex Mueller (S) pinned Blake Fayerweather (GC), 1:10; 106-Jesse Bauer (S) pinned Savanna Millermon (GC), 3:30; 113-Wyatt Unser (GC) dec. Trenton Cournoyer (S), 10-7; 120-Cayden Leonhardt (S) pinned Jake Wood (GC), 4:45; 126-Ian Radintz (GC) pinned Alex Weis (S), 1:42; 132-Double Forfeit; 138-James Knight (GC) over Logan Gliniecki (S), injury default.