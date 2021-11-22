Toppers girls look to rebuild under new coach

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

GLENWOOD CITY — After losing a majority of last year’s starters and letterwinners to graduation and its head coach, the Glenwood City girls’ basketball team is faced with rebuilding, literally, from scratch this season.

Gone via graduation from the 2020-21 team that finished in a tie for fifth in the Dunn-St. Croix with Elmwood/Plum City at 5-9 and were 8-15 overall are starters Izabella Rassbach, Yasmin Mendez (who was hurt the later portion of the season), Delanie Fayerweather and Maddie Oehlke along with Natasha DeSmith. Also conspicuously absent from this year’s roster is sophomore Ryeah Oehlke who transferred to Baldwin-Woodville.

A second-team, all-conference selection a year ago, Maddie Oehlke was the Hilltoppers’ leading scorer and rebounder averaging 10.7 points per game (208 total) and 7.5 boards per contest (158 in all). Maddie Oehlke also had a team-high 33 assists and ten blocks in 23 games.

Rassbach also provided a scoring and rebounding punch as she was the squad’s second leading scorer and rebounder with 9.8 points per game to go along with 7 rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, Ryeah Oehlke and Fayerweather provided solid scoring with a 6.5 and 6.3 per game average, respectively. The pair also provided board support as Oehlke corralled 6.7 rebounds a contest with Fayerweather hauling in nearly five per game. Both also finished with more than 20 assists.

Fortunately, new head coach Dean Bellanti, who took over for Carly Kittilson, did retain the services of returning point guard and starter Kendall Schutz, the only senior on the 2021-22 roster.

Schutz was among the statistically leaders in several categories for Glenwood City last season. She was fourth in scoring (6.3 points per game average), third in three-pointer made (nine), fifth in rebounds (3.9 rebound per game) and second in assists with 30.

“Kendall played point guard last season and was the primary ball handler for that team,” said Bellanti.

A role he sees her continuing in this year as the only player with extensive varsity experience on the Lady Toppers roster.

“I anticipate that Kendall will be our primary ball handler again and will play a key leadership role on a young team,” he added.

Filling the other starting spots on this year’s squad will be two freshmen, Kaylynn Kurtz and Izzy Davis, and a pair of sophomores, Michaela Blaser and Libby Wagner.

Juniors Mali Draxler, Devynn Olson and Aubree Logghe will also be counted on to fill several minutes of playing time each game.

Bellanti says that the 2021-22 team has good size but will need to learn how to use it.

“We hope to be a solid defensive team and our offense will grow as our season progresses,” he stated.

“Our main goals is to have a disciplined approach to every practice and focus on the details to make improvements each day,” Bellanti continued.

“I like our potential but we must trust each other and help each other improve,” the coach concluded.

Natasha Lagerstrom, Amanda Nelson and Tessa Wagner will serve as the team’s managers.

Glenwood City opened its with a pair of non-conference losses last week as it prepares to take on defending conference champion Colfax at home December 2.

2021-22 Roster

Senior: Kendall Schutz

Juniors: Brooklyn Caress, Mali Draxler, Aubree Logghe, Devynn Olson, Aria DeSmith

Sophomores: Madison Caress, Michaela Blaser, Whitney Klasse, Libby Wagner

Freshmen: Morgan Blaser, Brooklyn Brite, Izzy Davis, Kaylynn Kurtz, Jenna McCarthy and Kylie Ohman